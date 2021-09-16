Coconino football finally set to take the field Friday

Coconino Panthers football will finally take the field Friday, barring any more complications, in their first game of the 2021 season, when Coconino hosts Cactus Shadows at Coconino High School.
The Panthers did not find a match for a preseason scrimmage, had a bye in the first week of the season and canceled last Friday’s home game versus Cactus due to a positive COVID-19 test from someone in the program.
After spending Monday and Tuesday awaiting test results and directions from administration, coach Mike Lapsley finally held the team’s first practice of the week Wednesday. There was relief that Coconino would finally play. But, with just two days to prepare for a team that reached the 5A conference playoffs last season, there was also immense pressure to get back in game shape quickly.
“They were excited to hear the announcement in terms of the first game, but also realize this is not a normal week for us in terms of preparation. So there was a sense of urgency coming from them as well -- getting pads on and whacking each other a little bit and more of what we do normally,” Lapsley said.
“Even though we only have two days of practice, I think everyone’s enthusiasm and commitment to the team and the program makes it even more exciting to play,” added senior defensive back Andy Ruiz.
Lapsley said the Panthers had to jam in a week’s worth of offensive preparation Wednesday and a week’s worth of defensive preparation on Thursday. After a full spring, summer and a few weeks of fall, though, he feels Coconino is itching to compete. While the Falcons have already played two games, and thus have shaken off any preseason jitters, Lapsley feels Coconino’s commitment to the program will leave little room for early stumbles.
“I don’t really see much rust, I think they’re 100 percent ready to go,” Lapsley said.
The most prevalent feeling for the Panthers is gratitude that they finally get to compete on Friday night. But, there is a slight sense of dread at missing last week’s game against Cactus. The Cobras are the defending 4A runner-up and defeated Coconino in the quarterfinals of last season’s playoffs. Cactus changed its schedule and played 5A West Point instead of the Cobras Friday, winning 56-0 a week after knocking off back-to-back 4A champion Mesquite 56-6.
Missing a chance at revenge “definitely hurt” for returning players like Ruiz, who would have appreciated an early chance to test the Panthers’ abilities. But, as Lapsley has said to his players throughout the season, there will be plenty of opportunities to prove themselves, and how the players handle adversity -- such as missing a game due to COVID -- will determine what type of team the Panthers can be in 2021.
“We want to prove that we can compete with anyone in the state, and it was heartbreaking to not be able to do that, but we have more games throughout the season where we’ll be able to prove who we are,” Ruiz said.
Kickoff between the Coconino Panthers (0-0) and the Cactus Shadows Falcons (0-2) is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Coconino High School.