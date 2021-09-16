Coconino football finally set to take the field Friday

Coconino Panthers football will finally take the field Friday, barring any more complications, in their first game of the 2021 season, when Coconino hosts Cactus Shadows at Coconino High School.

The Panthers did not find a match for a preseason scrimmage, had a bye in the first week of the season and canceled last Friday’s home game versus Cactus due to a positive COVID-19 test from someone in the program.

After spending Monday and Tuesday awaiting test results and directions from administration, coach Mike Lapsley finally held the team’s first practice of the week Wednesday. There was relief that Coconino would finally play. But, with just two days to prepare for a team that reached the 5A conference playoffs last season, there was also immense pressure to get back in game shape quickly.

“They were excited to hear the announcement in terms of the first game, but also realize this is not a normal week for us in terms of preparation. So there was a sense of urgency coming from them as well -- getting pads on and whacking each other a little bit and more of what we do normally,” Lapsley said.

“Even though we only have two days of practice, I think everyone’s enthusiasm and commitment to the team and the program makes it even more exciting to play,” added senior defensive back Andy Ruiz.