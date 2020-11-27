Coconino football falls in 4A state quarterfinals, 41-7, to Cactus

GLENDALE — Coconino felt a bit of déjà vu Friday night against Cactus in the 4A state playoffs.
Coconino played the hosting Corbas close and competitive in the first half, keeping tight with the fourth-seeded offensive powerhouse.
The fifth-seeded Panthers got timely interceptions and stops, and even struck first offensively with a 54-yard touchdown run by fullback Tyson Fousel after he bowled through Cactus off a direct snap.
But that was the first half.
Cactus blew the game open behind a dominant third quarter, similar to the way the Cobras did in 2019 at Cromer Stadium. This time around, the loss ends a great Coconino season with a 41-7 loss at Cactus High School in Glendale.
"The future is bright, I think everybody knows that," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said. "Those guys at the freshman and JV level dominated all year. They are hungry and seeing what our guys are doing. The seniors really set the tone for our program. They are exceptional young men both on and off the field. I am proud that they were part of our program, and I am sure after this sinks in a little I'll hug them a little bit harder."
Cactus advances to the 4A Conference state tournament semifinals to face No. 1 Casa Grande while fifth-seeded Coconino ends one of the best seasons in recent program history following an undefeated regular season and second straight 4A Grand Canyon Region title.
Cactus stifled a normally dominant Coconino ground game in the blowout win.
The Cobras kept Panthers star running back Zach Bennett to a season-low 39 rushing yards on 21 touches. All night his running room was nearly nonexistent as Cactus plugged each hole and swarmed him at the line of scrimmage.
Instead of Bennett, Fousel did about as much as he could to keep his team afloat with 89 rushing yards on nine carries.
Meanwhile, Cactus had two running backs go for 85 and 71 yards in Aki Pulu and Damian Jiles, and three different backs with rushing scores in the win. Pulu, a junior, made plays all over the field in the win, including some that fit the script of a disastrous passing game for the Panthers.
Normally, although not the focal point of a run-heavy Coconino offense, the passing game is a dangerous weapon for Lapsley to employ. It often has caught teams off guard, leading to deep touchdowns off play-action or just simply when the opposing defense expects a run.
Friday night the passing game was nonexistent.
Panthers quarterback Ryan Seery went 2-of-10 passing for just 12 yards and threw three interceptions, one that was picked off by Pulu for a demoralizing 30-yard touchdown. Aside from even the interception, Seery had chances.
He missed Jacob Clouse on a wide-open try in the middle of the field with a ton of space to work in the second quarter, a play that easily could have led to a score for the Panthers, who were tied with the Cobras at 7-7. Later in the second after the Coconino defense picked off Cactus QB Will Galvan, Seery threw his first pick of the night to Pulu -- who had two -- setting up Cactus with a short field at the Coconino 20-yard line.
Galvan just about scored on a QB sneak, only for Pulu to punch it in from short to put the Cobras up 13-7 with 6:44 on the clock in the first half.
Disastrous third
Things were looking OK for Coconino. It was relatively close at just 13-7 in favor of Cactus.
But then the third quarter changed that. Cactus scored 22 points in the third to blow the lead open and take a 35-7 advantage by the end of it.
The rout in the third started with a quick scoring drive by Cactus that took just 1:36 off the clock. Then came the pick-six.
On the ensuing drive after the Cactus score in the third, Seery was pressured by a group of defenders and threw a pass to a target that didn’t seem to see it coming. Pulu jumped the route and bolted for a 30-yard score to put Cactus up 28-7 in just a matter of minutes.
After a few drives where both defenses forced the other’s offense to stall out, Cactus eventually found some daylight.
Cactus used a long and methodical drive as it looked to drain the clock with the three-score lead. Eventually the Cobras got within Coconino territory and Galvan danced through the Panthers defense off an option read to put his team up 35-7 with 3:37 left in the third.
While Coconino didn’t stop fighting from there, it couldn’t find the end zone. Cactus did once more off a strike from Galvan from about eight yards out to put the final touch on the blowout win for Cactus.
Wild season over
Anyone who watched high school football or anyone who was near it knew the weirdness the season had.
Cancellations were looming for all, and even though Coconino, which ended the 2020 season with an overall record at 8-1, was lucky enough not to have a single game canceled or postponed all year, there is still something for the team to be happy with.
"In football especially -- and I am sure other fall sports feel the same -- but it was rough," Lapsley said. "If you look at the uncontrollables, it takes away your vision to succeed, so we really tried to stay focused and positive, and I think we really grew together through the adversity and had a great season."
Storied career
Bennett ends his dominant high school career as one of the most prolific backs in Coconino history. He most notably ends as the program’s all-time leading rusher with 4,130 career yards and helped jump-start the Coconino resurgence the past three seasons.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
