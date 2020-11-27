Coconino football falls in 4A state quarterfinals, 41-7, to Cactus

Cactus stifled a normally dominant Coconino ground game in the blowout win.

The Cobras kept Panthers star running back Zach Bennett to a season-low 39 rushing yards on 21 touches. All night his running room was nearly nonexistent as Cactus plugged each hole and swarmed him at the line of scrimmage.

Instead of Bennett, Fousel did about as much as he could to keep his team afloat with 89 rushing yards on nine carries.

Meanwhile, Cactus had two running backs go for 85 and 71 yards in Aki Pulu and Damian Jiles, and three different backs with rushing scores in the win. Pulu, a junior, made plays all over the field in the win, including some that fit the script of a disastrous passing game for the Panthers.

Normally, although not the focal point of a run-heavy Coconino offense, the passing game is a dangerous weapon for Lapsley to employ. It often has caught teams off guard, leading to deep touchdowns off play-action or just simply when the opposing defense expects a run.

Friday night the passing game was nonexistent.

Panthers quarterback Ryan Seery went 2-of-10 passing for just 12 yards and threw three interceptions, one that was picked off by Pulu for a demoralizing 30-yard touchdown. Aside from even the interception, Seery had chances.