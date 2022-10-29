Coconino football downed at Bradshaw Mountain Friday

The Bradshaw Mountain Bears football team stuck to the ground and came up with a late defensive score to outlast the Coconino Panthers in a 27-14 region victory in Prescott Valley Friday.

Coming off of their first regional victory against Mingus Union last week, the No. 20 4A Conference Panthers (3-5, 1-2 Grand Canyon) traveled to Prescott Valley to take on the No. 13 Bradshaw Mountain Bears. The Bears kicked the game off atop the Grand Canyon Region rankings while Coconino shared a tie for second with Prescott.

In a battle between two run-heavy teams, the first half went quick.

After receiving the opening kickoff, the Panthers offense was quickly snuffed after a few off-brand pass attempts. The Bears kept it rolling with a dominant opening drive that consisted of a gutsy fourth-down conversion taking place at their own 31-yard line. The first score of the game came with only 2:18 left in the first quarter after a run-heavy drive that ended in a 19-yard Malakai Stephenson rushing touchdown for the Bears.

Bradshaw’s defense shut down yet another Coconino drive, forcing a punt to open the second quarter.

The Bears came out running the ball. As they were pounding it down the field, they attempted to catch Coconino’s defense off-guard with a play-action pass, swiftly intercepted by senior defensive back Jacob Clouse.

Without their starting running back, Cooper French, due to injury, the Panthers leaned on his younger brother, Bridger French, to carry the load. The junior backup led the Coconino offense to multiple fourth-down red zone conversions, and a one-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game and close out the first half.

After each team swapped a punt to open the second half, senior linebacker Pierson Watson recovered a Bradshaw fumble that led to a 9-yard rushing touchdown for Panthers quarterback Enoch Watson.

Coconino had its first and only lead of the night.

From there, the Bears offense clicked while their defense swarmed.

A 37-yard Jordan Kelley sweep brought the Bears’ into Coconino territory, and Stephenson tied the game with his second score of the night on a 12-yard run.

The Panthers attempted to respond but couldn’t find their rhythm, leading to another punt.

Starting at Coconino’s 42-yard line, it didn’t take long for the Bears to put it in the end zone yet again, this time on the back of a dominant 12-yard run by junior running back Gabriel Ricketts, and Bradshaw Mountain led 21-14.

A few clock-chewing possessions later, 90 seconds remained and Coconino had no timeouts. The Panthers needed to drive 80 yards downfield to score a game-tying touchdown, but junior defensive back Rylan Osbjornsen picked off a pass and took it in for a touchdown to seal the victory for the Bears.

“Execution. We made some good adjustments, and we tried to rebuttal with their adjustments, but the execution wasn’t there,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said.

Coconino will travel to Prescott to take on the Badgers next Friday.