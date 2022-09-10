Coconino football dominant, squashes Yellow Jackets in season opener at home

The Coconino Panthers football team started its season with a strong performance, defeating 3A Conference Blue Ridge, 62-6, at home Friday in Cromer Stadium.

Final: Coconino football defeats Blue Ridge by a score of 62-6 to start the season 1-0. Yellow Jackets move to 1-2 #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/5stP5uAPJk — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 10, 2022

The 4A Panthers’ 62 points are the most they’d scored in a single game since a 77-12 victory over Cortez in 2019 and are the fourth most scored in team history. Coconino was also particularly effective defensively, allowing just 134 yards of offense to the visitors and forcing three turnovers.

After a bye last week, the Panthers were anxious to take the field. And to put up a spectacular performance was a bonus.

“I think the excitement level was through the roof. That’s probably the shortest speech I’ve ever given before a game,” Panthers coach Mike Lapsley said. “They were ready, and I’m glad we got that under our belt.”

The Panthers racked up 468 yards of offense, including 401 on the ground. Senior running back Cooper French rushed for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns, and junior Ryker Patten added 98 yards and two more trips into the end zone.

Junior quarterback Enoch Watson threw for 61 yards on 4-of-6 passing -- though the Panthers led by so much that he didn’t need to attempt a pass in the second half -- and tallied both a rushing and passing touchdown.

While the stats skewed far toward the run -- mostly because it was effective -- Lapsley said he was happy with both aspects of the offense and that the team will be balanced on that side of the ball.

“You look in the secondary and they have to honor the run. And when they honor that, that’s when the opportunities present, and I thought Enoch made some great throws today, and I thought he led the team and was happy to get his linemen involved and really encourage those guys,” Lapsley said.

Seven different players had at least one touchdown for the Panthers. Much of that production was due to stellar offensive line play -- which set up holes for many different players to collect chunks of yards.

“We have a bunch of great running backs, wide receivers, our quarterback is amazing. Seeing everyone score makes us feel happy,” said junior offensive lineman Jacob Deherrera. “Our line prides ourselves on pancakes. We got a bunch tonight, and we’ll count them up in film tomorrow. It’s awesome.”

Coconino’s defense was also effective, shutting down the Blue Ridge offense other than a single touchdown with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers made a concerted effort from the start to clog the inside and not allow their opponent to establish the run. The Yellow Jackets had -1 yard on 24 attempts in the game, and were at -9 yards at halftime. Coconino finished the game with six tackles for loss.

With the run in check, Coconino’s defense made Blue Ridge one-dimensional and allowed the defensive backs to key in on stopping the pass.

“That was the goal: shut down the middle and stay outside to stop the pass once we shut down the run,” said junior Bridger French, who intercepted a pass.

Junior Angelo Baca added another two picks.

French added: “When that shuts down, all we have to watch is the pass, so it worked really well.”

Coconino led the game from the start. Cooper French ran for a 56-yard touchdown with 10:34 on the clock in the first quarter. The Panthers continued to pile on the points, utilizing a few key turnovers and the ability to move the ball to 41-0 lead at halftime.

When the Panthers scored again to take a 48-0 lead early in the third quarter, the running clock began, and Coconino held on while giving its backups a chance to play.

Coconino is scheduled to visit 4A Arcadia (2-0) Friday. The dominant win feels good, but the Panthers know they are facing an even tougher opponent next week as part of a difficult schedule.

“We had to start off strong and make a statement tonight,” Deherrera said. “But we’re not trying to be complacent right now.”