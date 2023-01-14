Coconino football coach Lapsley resigns

Mike Lapsley has officially announced his resignation as coach of the Coconino Panthers football team.

Citing his desire to spend more time with his family Lapsley penned a letter, shared with the Daily Sun, expressing his gratitude for his time with the Panthers over five years, four as head coach:

"It is with strong emotions that I announce my decision to resign as head football coach at Coconino High School. The past five years have been very special to me and to my family. I am very proud of our program's many accomplishments over that period.

"These accomplishments were only made possible through the hard work and perseverance of a group of dedicated players and coaches that bought in to a common goal. I thank all players and staff, both past and present, as it has been my privilege to serve as your head coach.

"I was truly blessed to be a part of this great chapter in the book of Coconino Football. As each page turns, so do priorities. Each year the responsibilities and demands on a head coach continue to increase and at the same time, my kids and work duties outside of football continue to grow.

"Every year that priorities change, I find myself desperately wanting to be a better husband, father and business owner. That ultimately means less attention and energy I can give to Coconino football.

"I want to thank the administration for taking a chance on a guy that takes pride in developing young men on and off the field. I would also like to thank our Booster and Gridiron Club and parent volunteers for the countless hours you put in to make these player’s experience great.

"I highly encourage all current Coconino football players to remain committed to CHS football goals. This game is about the players that play it, not the coaches that coach it. Players remember this: I am always here to support you and I’m only a phone call away. I will always be a Panther and bleed red and black."

In four seasons as head coach, Lapsley led the Panthers to a combined record of 26-13, including three playoff appearances, two Grand Canyon Region titles, an undefeated regular season in 2020 and four consecutive wins over the Flagstaff Eagles.

There is no immediate plan as to Lapsley's successor with the Panthers.