Coconino, Flagstaff football rolling at start of 2020 in similar ways

For the first time since 2004, both Flagstaff and Coconino sit at 3-0 to start a football season, and the teams got there in similar fashion.
Both 4A Grand Canyon Region programs had to battle to get to 2-0, clawing there by winning by two one-score games before blowing out their respective Week 3 opponents. Moreover, Flagstaff and Coconino used balanced attacks, trusty running backs and greedy defenses to stay perfect during a season made strange by the coronavirus pandemic.
Flagstaff last started a season 3-0 in 2017 before finishing 6-4 overall, while Coconino has started 3-0 in each of the past three years now.
Through the first three games of 2020, a season that has the Eagles and the Panthers playing a schedule filled mostly with Grand Canyon Region opponents, Flagstaff senior quarterback Morgan Bewley and Coconino senior QB Ryan Seery are chasing each other on the region leaderboard for most passing yards, while seniors Luis Jaramillo and Zach Bennett are pacers in the 4A Conference for most rushing yards.
With Bennett leading the way on the ground with 495 yards, the Panthers have produced 655 rushing yards total so far this season. Bennett has six of his team’s seven rushing touchdowns, keeping the tally just ahead of his quarterback’s five passing touchdowns and 372 yards passing.
Last season, for comparison, the Panthers finished with six touchdown passes -- all from Jordan Lucero, who in his senior season threw for 375 yards on 48 total attempts. They only had 140 passing yards through the first three games of 2019, letting the ground game run wild.
“Definitely a different look for us this year,” Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said over the phone Wednesday.
The last time the Panthers had more than 300 yards passing through the first three games was in 2017, a year they started 1-3. This year, first-year signal caller Ryan Seery has formed a connection with senior wide receiver Manuel Cardoza, who has collected 252 yards receiving. The two have joined forces for three touchdowns through the air, with junior Tyson Fousel adding two catches for scores.
Lapsley said he knew his offense had to develop in different ways in order to keep opposing defenses on their toes.
“We knew we had to get there, too," he said. "Obviously, we had a ton of success running the ball the last couple of years, and making that transition to be able to throw is something we knew would be valuable to our success.”
The Eagles, who have been known to throw the ball more in years past than the Panthers, are showing much the same kind of balance on offense as their crosstown rivals. Bewley has put up 479 yards passing, currently the third most in the region, to go with five of his team's passing touchdowns. Against Bradshaw Mountain in Week 2, the senior QB had a 78-yard TD pass to Ryan Tagle.
"We work on that passing game, and when somebody gives us a good look at something, we try to take advantage," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said Wednesday during a phone call. "It’s kind of a home-run-swing offense, or a knockout punch type thing; we are not trying to dink and dunk, we are trying to set up the big play.”
Meanwhile, Jaramillo is being utilized well, too, and is helping to open up the air attack. He's fifth in the conference entering this week's game in rushing yards at 383, sitting just three spots behind Bennett on the list.
Flagstaff ended 2019 with with nine TDs passing and 16 rushing. And a year ago at this time, the Eagles had three passing TDs across the opening three games to go with six rushing TDs.
Hanley said part of the reason the air raid is working better early this season is because his skill players have developed their football IQ and have worked hard in the offseason to make sure they can excel in Flagstaff's system.
The Panthers haven’t seen this kind of production from a passing offense since 2015, when Cristo Tabaras was dispersing the ball to the likes of Jacob Hughes and Arthur Chee, who combined for 734 receiving yards for the season.
And Flagstaff is winning the tight contests this year so far.
In 2019, Flagstaff went 1-2 in games that came down to one score, falling to Mohave 21-20 and Coconino 13-7 but winning against Seton Catholic 27-24. They went 2-0 against those circumstances to start the 2020 season, beating Mingus Union 7-0 to open the season and then edging Bradshaw Mountain 34-31 in overtime.
“The first two wins, no matter how you look at it, are almost completely attributed to defense," said Hanley, whose Eagles have notched a total of six sacks so far this season.
Flagstaff's Nick Morrow has two sacks already, as well as Spencer Smith. Last year, the team finished with 14 total.
The Panthers have seven sacks through three games after finishing 2019 with 10. Pierson Watson, one of a handful of sophomores Lapsley said are making a huge contribution for the team this year, got his team-leading three sacks all in one game last week against Prescott after he missed the first two outings.
Both head coaches said the 3-0 starts are good for the fans and their programs, but added that they are focused on winning one game at a time.
“Our mantra and our focus is 100% in the mirror," Hanley said.
Seeing Flagstaff and Coconino chasing each other in the region standings is a rare scenario for high school football fans in Flagstaff, as Mingus Union, Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain have been at the forefront of the race for a region title for the last decade.
“Being one community with two high schools, it’s good for football in our town," Lapsley said.
Both squads hope to start the trend of having to battle a crosstown rival for a region title.
And both now are hoping to go 4-0 simultaneously for the first time since 1983, as Coconino hosts winless Mohave for a 4 p.m. game at Cromer Stadium Friday and Flagstaff plays the nightcap at the venue against winless Prescott.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!