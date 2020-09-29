Coconino falls in 5 sets to Bradshaw Mountain in season opener

The Coconino Panthers volleyball team showed some grit and resilience in a five-set loss to 4A Grand Canyon Region rival Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday at Coconino High School.
Though the Panthers fell 20-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22, 15-10, there was some fight in Coconino even without the full homecourt advantage.
The match was played in front of a reduced-capacity crowd at Coconino High School. Each Coconino athlete got just two tickets to disperse as they want, masks were worn by attendees and everyone was spaced out to avoid any contact as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The loudest in the gym weren't really the parents, but the Panthers JV and freshman squads sitting behind the varsity bench, filling in for the usually ruckus and energetic Coconino student section.
The younger Panthers and their cheering at least gave the varsity squad some semblance of a homecourt advantage and gave them a jolt when they needed it.
"It was weird playing without fans," Panthers setter Brooke Parker said. "There were times where we got a little down and usually the fans would be there to help pick us up -- and that was just a little weird. But I think we did a good job of coming within ourselves to find a bit of energy to bring us back up and get a few points back. ... I was glad we got to at least have parents here; it's better than having no spectators. It's definitely different -- I was proud of our bench, they did a great job of hyping us up."
The Panthers were playing in a delayed season opener against the Bears due to Flagstaff Unified School District's decision to push back the start of volleyball when all sports were put on pause a week ago.
Initially the Panthers were scheduled to open against 4A Conference Saguaro last week, but instead got a 4A team that has made the state tournament the past few seasons.
For Parker, a senior, she's just happy to get back to the court and know the season will at least be attempted.
"It's a good feeling to have some stability and know we are going somewhere rather than 'We might have a season. We might not have a season,'" Parker said. "It's really good to know that we have a season and we are just trying to make the best of it for our senior years."
Parker finished up the electrifying five-setter with 14 kills, 26 assists, seven aces, six digs and five solo blocks in a dominant, all-around performance. Most of her assists seemed to go to her teammate on the outside, RiKenna Curtis, who finished with a team-high 19 kills on 47 tries and seven digs.
Curtis was a force from the backrow as well, hitting on a few kills from the back when given the chance.
"Those two are studs," Panthers head coach Serena Wallace said of Parker and Curtis.
Coconino opened behind a strong start, jumping ahead to a 2-1 lead early. The Panthers controlled the first set for the most part behind a quick opener from Curtis's attack as she terminated the final two balls of the first stanza.
The Bears (2-0, 2-0 Grand Canyon) responded with a more controlled second set, keeping the Panthers from getting a groove. After trailing 18-14, the Panthers eventually cut the deficit and tied the set at 22-all before Bradshaw took the final three points.
Coconino had to make a similar comeback in the third after falling behind early and playing catch-up for most of the set. The Panthers were up against set point at 24-22 before Parker scored off a setter dump and she then assisted on a Curtis kill to tie it at 24.
Coconino wrapped up the third set with a block by Morgan Derr and a Parker-to-Curtis kill.
"We worked really hard, it's been a long four months building up to this game," Wallace said. "For us to come out and play the way that we did, I am just super happy and proud of them. Bradshaw is a tough team and I always love playing then, and so do my girls."
Bradshaw closed the match winning the final two sets as Coconino had a few key hits just miss the line -- or barely miss the fingertips of the Bradshaw blockers.
Up next
The Panthers (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) will be in Cottonwood on Thursday night to take on Mingus Union (2-2, 0-2 Grand Canyon) for a region match-up.
