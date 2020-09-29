Coconino falls in 5 sets to Bradshaw Mountain in season opener

The Panthers were playing in a delayed season opener against the Bears due to Flagstaff Unified School District's decision to push back the start of volleyball when all sports were put on pause a week ago.

Initially the Panthers were scheduled to open against 4A Conference Saguaro last week, but instead got a 4A team that has made the state tournament the past few seasons.

For Parker, a senior, she's just happy to get back to the court and know the season will at least be attempted.

"It's a good feeling to have some stability and know we are going somewhere rather than 'We might have a season. We might not have a season,'" Parker said. "It's really good to know that we have a season and we are just trying to make the best of it for our senior years."

Parker finished up the electrifying five-setter with 14 kills, 26 assists, seven aces, six digs and five solo blocks in a dominant, all-around performance. Most of her assists seemed to go to her teammate on the outside, RiKenna Curtis, who finished with a team-high 19 kills on 47 tries and seven digs.

Curtis was a force from the backrow as well, hitting on a few kills from the back when given the chance.

"Those two are studs," Panthers head coach Serena Wallace said of Parker and Curtis.