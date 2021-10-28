Coconino faces road region matchup at Bradshaw Mountain

After struggling at points this season with either starting or finishing the game strong offensively, the Panthers put together a full-game performance, blocking well in the trenches and allowing French and fellow running back Gabriel Callado to hit holes well and fight for extra yards.

“I think there was great communication with our O-line. They were dialed into their IQ, which made Cooper able to do that stuff,” Lapsley said.

Defensively, the Panthers were boosted by the re-addition of junior Pierson Watson to the linebacking corps. He leads the team in tackles for loss (5.0) after recording one, along with a sack, against the Marauders in the last game. The defense also added two forced fumbles and blocked a field goal to round out its performance, showing success in all three phases.

Coming off an injury the week prior, Watson’s presence not only added a solid playmaker to the defense, but allowed the team more depth all over the unit to keep players a bit fresher.

“It’s really important to have him on the football field. He’s a really great athlete, and he’s certainly an asset to both offense and defense,” Lapsley said. “We knew we had a lot of depth at certain skill positions, so getting those guys rotated when we can is huge for us.”