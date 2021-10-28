Coconino faces road region matchup at Bradshaw Mountain

The No. 8-ranked Coconino Panthers football team (4-1, 2-1 Grand Canyon Region) played a solid game in a 28-14 victory over Mingus Union a week ago in its final home game of the 2021 regular season. The win was a bit of an elixir following a 34-28 overtime loss to Prescott the week prior.
Now, the Panthers will try to continue their winning ways Friday with a road contest at region rival No. 19 Bradshaw Mountain (4-3, 2-1 Grand Canyon). The Bears are fresh off a dominating 19-0 victory over Flagstaff at Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome last week, and are vying for contention in the 4A Conference playoffs.
Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said it will take a similar effort to beat a Bears squad that has proven tough against region opponents this year. The team has to keep improving, he said, to reach the level the Panthers are aiming for.
“I think we haven’t really put a complete game together yet. I think we still have a lot of work to do to get to that point, but I think we are taking steps in the right direction,” he said.
Coconino's offense was boosted by the record-breaking production of junior running back Cooper French against Mingus.
He now holds the school record, following Friday’s victory, for carries (41) and rushing yards (354) in a game for Coconino to go along with three touchdowns.
After struggling at points this season with either starting or finishing the game strong offensively, the Panthers put together a full-game performance, blocking well in the trenches and allowing French and fellow running back Gabriel Callado to hit holes well and fight for extra yards.
“I think there was great communication with our O-line. They were dialed into their IQ, which made Cooper able to do that stuff,” Lapsley said.
Defensively, the Panthers were boosted by the re-addition of junior Pierson Watson to the linebacking corps. He leads the team in tackles for loss (5.0) after recording one, along with a sack, against the Marauders in the last game. The defense also added two forced fumbles and blocked a field goal to round out its performance, showing success in all three phases.
Coming off an injury the week prior, Watson’s presence not only added a solid playmaker to the defense, but allowed the team more depth all over the unit to keep players a bit fresher.
“It’s really important to have him on the football field. He’s a really great athlete, and he’s certainly an asset to both offense and defense,” Lapsley said. “We knew we had a lot of depth at certain skill positions, so getting those guys rotated when we can is huge for us.”
Coconino’s road game at Bradshaw Mountain is the first of three consecutive away contests. Following Friday's game, Coconino will visit Lake Havasu on Nov. 5 and end the season with a crosstown rivalry matchup with Flagstaff at the Skydome on Nov. 12.
Back-to-back-to-back road matches will test the Panthers, giving them experience -- and potentially confidence if they are successful -- heading into the stretch to make the postseason.
First the Panthers have to take care of business against the Bears. Coconino’s staff watched the film of the Bears’ last performance, and understand that, regardless of the record, Bradshaw is a tough team to beat, especially in their stadium.
“Bradshaw has always been a team that comes after you. And they showed the same thing against Flagstaff, so we’re ready for it,” Lapsley said.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Bears is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.