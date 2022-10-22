Coconino dominates Homecoming game, beats Mingus Union 46-8

Coconino displayed dominance Friday night, defeating the Mingus Union Marauders, 46-8, on Homecoming at Cromer Stadium.

The No. 22 4A Conference Panthers scored on each of their first six offensive possessions in meeting of the Grand Canyon Region teams, and held the No. 25 Marauders without points until the second-string defense gave up a touchdown with just 43 seconds remaining in the contest.

Coconino (3-4, 1-1 Grand Canyon) closed out its two-game homestand with the win. Ahead of the matchup, Panthers coach Mike Lapsley believed the Panthers needed to win each of their last four games -- starting Friday -- to reach the 4A state tournament. The Homecoming victory was a step in that direction.

“It felt good because we worked together. We were basically in unison. The offensive line was good, and the pass protection was obviously great tonight. Running the football worked pretty well for us as well,” Lapsley said. “Everyone was on the same page tonight, and that’s something we have been missing most of the year. So coming together was important.”

Five different Coconino players -- Quinn Mickelson, Ryker Patten, Enoch Watson, Jacob Close and Bridger French -- scored at least one touchdown. Watson threw for 246 yards and two touchdown passes and added rushing for a score.

His night got started on the first play from scrimmage when he hit receiver Cole Hagaman on a screen pass that went for 34 yards. It led to Watson’s season-high in yards, as the offense rolled.

As the signal caller, he was happy to see so many players get a chance to contribute offensively.

“It was so much fun. It was giving everyone a chance and trusting each other to do our thing,” Watson said. “That’s a beautiful thing, because it shows there’s no selfish players, especially when we’re all getting a chance to score.”

The Panthers defense was just as solid, holding the Marauders (4-3, 0-2) scoreless until the final minute of play. On the first two drives, Coconino forced turnovers. Defensive tackle Jack Whiting recovered a fumble on Mingus Union’s first drive. The next time the Marauders had the ball, Mickelson intercepted a pass.

After a slow start defensively against Lee Williams in a 14-7 loss last week, making a few key players early was essential to the game’s momentum.

“It’s really big. We talk about possessions, and offensively we haven’t had a ton of possessions over the course of the last few games. And the defense stepped up tremendously tonight, and they made those key stops and got the turnovers we needed,” Lapsley said.

The Panthers were ahead from mere minutes in. Watson scored on a quarterback sneak with 9:02 left in the first quarter, and Mickelson scored a two-point conversion.

Enoch Watson keeps it for a 2-yard TD. Strong start for the Panthers on the opening drive. Quinn Mickelson added a 2-pt runPanthers lead 8-0 9:02 1Q pic.twitter.com/xb2cNUrWuj — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 22, 2022

Coconino kept scoring, while the defense held tight and only allowed 85 yards to the Marauders in the first half.

Watson hit Clouse for a touchdown pass near the end of the half, and Coconino led 40-0 at the break.

Enoch Watson to Jacob Clouse, Panthers score again.Bridger French with a 2-pt.Coconino leads 40-0 0:47 2Q pic.twitter.com/iA6tee7Ji8 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 22, 2022

The Panthers scored their final touchdown on fourth down from the Mingus Union 5-yard line on a fake fumble. Watson pretended to lose the ball on the snap from the center, while Mickelson sneaked into the end zone for the score. With 5:13 left in the third quarter, the Panthers led 46-0 and a running mercy clock started.

Coconino with the fake fumble!!!Quinn Michelson with a TDPanthers lead 46-0 5:13 3Q pic.twitter.com/04QhtFI8Wu — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 22, 2022

Coconino put forward its best offensive effort of the season, scoring a season-high against 4A opponents.

The Panthers will continue region play as they travel to Bradshaw Mountain next week. The game serves as a bit of an opportunity for revenge, as Coconino was held scoreless at the Bears in a 14-0 loss in Prescott Valley last season.

“These next two or three games are statement games to show everyone who we are and how we play,” Watson said.