Coconino DB Ruiz marks commitment to NAU football

Coconino football standout Andy Ruiz elected to stay close to home with his college commitment.

Attending Northern Arizona football games throughout middle school, and being recruited through high school, it was only fitting Ruiz accepted his Division I offer to continue his football career with the Lumberjacks.

Ruiz, a two-star athlete according to 247Sports, had two other offers aside from Northern Arizona. One was from an NAIA school, McPherson State, a private college in Kansas. He also held an offer from D-III University of Wisconsin - River Falls.

Ruiz played on both sides of the ball at Coconino, excelling at defensive back on varsity for three seasons and leading the team in receiving with 271 yards and four touchdowns his senior year.

He’s a physical player on both sides of the ball, and an athlete who can overpower some opponents.

Defensively, Ruiz routinely presses receivers into the sideline and can close in on passing plays with a big impact. On offense, he was listed as a tight end but showed versatility to make plays flexed out in the wide receiver position as well as from his normal spot inside.

He finished his career with 538 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, 105 tackles and three interceptions.

Ruiz also plays basketball for Coconino.

Above all else, though, Ruiz’s favorite part of his game is his competitiveness and his work ethic.

“I don’t like losing,” Ruiz said, “whether it’s a practice rep or especially in games, I hate losing. My goal is always to win. The other part of me that I’m looking to bring into the next level is my work ethic. Every time we’re lifting, even if it’s the hardest thing we do, I’m always smiling. I just love the hard work. Most people find it a pain in the butt to be working out everyday, but I like it, it’s fun. At the end of the day, it’s why I love the game, all the hard work that goes into it and just being able to let it loose on Saturday or Friday nights.”

Getting to play at the D-I level in your hometown is an opportunity Ruiz admits is rare. Despite receiving his offer back in June of 2021, Ruiz waited until two days past National Signing Day to announce his commitment, officially committing after Coconino's basketball game last Friday.

Taking the advice from his coaches to heart, Ruiz was patient in making his official decision, waiting until he knew he was set on a school. He said that he had some thoughts of playing out of state to get a new experience, but the chance to play at home in Flagstaff with the current growing talent at Northern Arizona was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Ruiz credits a lot of his success to his high school defensive coordinator Dalton Schwetz.

“That offseason between my sophomore and junior year, I think that’s where the most results came in,” Ruiz said. “I woke up every morning around seven to go work out on the field with Coach Schwetz, and I think that’s what got me to where I am now, all the work I put in that year. Just with him overall, just his knowledge and the fact that he played college football, all his techniques really helped me get to where I am right now.”

With the spring semester of his senior year of high school remaining, Ruiz wants to enjoy what he has left of his high school experience before turning his attention to his college endeavors. Now with his decision made, though, he can now start to contemplate his future with a little more clarity.

The Lumberjacks have done an excellent job recruiting within Arizona since the arrival of head coach Chris Ball in December of 2018, and the Lumberjacks were able to land the local stud.

“I look forward to competing with top-tier guys,” said Ruiz. "Everyone there is better or just as good, so I just look forward to competing every day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0