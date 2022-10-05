Coconino Community College's Hayley Burns takes top spot during Mesa College Cross Country Jamboree

Hayley Burns, distance runner for the Coconino Community College Cross Country Comets, won the Women 5K Run at the Mesa College Cross Country Jamboree on Saturday.

Respectable showings among the women’s and men’s teams positioned the Comets with a third-place finish for the women’s team and a fifth-place finish for the men’s squad, which bested 20th-ranked Phoenix College.

Currently, CCC’s women’s team is ranked seventh in the nation among community colleges.

“The men’s and women’s teams have shown great growth over the season, and we plan on continuing that trend heading into the championship portion of our season,” said Comets coach Craig Hunt. “We have had some tremendous performances already this season, but I believe our best is still ahead of us.”

Burns beat out MCC’s top runner, Kate Brockman, by nearly 20 seconds on Brockman’s home track. Burns’ time of 17:53.4 set a record time for the Comets. She was also selected as a U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week for the Division III National Junior College Athletic Association.

“It was really important to just go out and see if I could win,” Burns said. “The first two miles was to stay with the pack, and I was supposed to take the last mile really hard.”

At the finish line, she had been worried that Brockman was close.

“I was definitely really excited,” Burns said. “I had no idea until I saw the results.”

Burns said that the next focus for the Comets will be on the regional meet on Oct. 29 in Coolidge. After that will be the national championship meet in Tallahassee on Nov. 12.

Burns said that as for the regular season, she and the teams met their goals of filling out scoring rosters and improving throughout the season. The teams will be prepared to do their best to compete at regionals and the national title race.

For herself, her goals are higher.

“Individually, I definitely want to go out and try to win,” she said.

CCC runners Navaeh Scott and Whitney James came in at 13th and 14th, with times of 20:05.7 and 20:10.4 respectively. Shaelyn Honahni grabbed 31st with a time of 22:53.7. Terrin Bia grabbed 42nd and took more than 3 minutes off her previous time with a 24:55.4, and Madison McCabe rounded out the field with 49th and a time of 28:54.0.

On the men’s side, Kevin Pawesiema Jr. logged 31st with a time of 28:28.1 in the 8K rae, while runners Damien Clark, Damon Attakai, Tristyn Hatch and Alisseo Honanhi took 38th, 46th, 47th and 57th, respectively, with times ranging from 29:19.7 to 32:37.1.

“Both the men’s and women’s teams produced our fastest team average times this season, demonstrating an increase in everyone’s fitness and racing experience,” Hunt said.

As for the women’s No. 7 ranking in the nation, Hunt said that it is a true indicator of the potential of CCC’s program now and into the future.

“On the men’s side, we have yet to receive a national ranking, but after beating No. 20 Phoenix College this weekend, we hope to make it onto the top 25 list,” Hunt said.