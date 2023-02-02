Coconino Community College has hired a new athletic director.

Dianna Sanchez, a Flagstaff native and dedicated runner, hopes to continue building upon the college’s relatively new athletic program. She officially began in January.

“It’s so exciting. I’m thrilled to, first of all, be a female in this role. There really isn’t many women athletic directors in the state -- just a few others -- but that feels really significant. And I think this is just a great move for the institution to have this cohesive message sent to the community,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez attended Coconino Community College before moving on to Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona to obtain her teaching degree. She spent a few years as a high school teacher in Flagstaff before making her way into nonprofit work.

About two years ago she began a position with the CCC Foundation. Through private donations and fundraising, including the popular Flagstaff Marathon, the Foundation is in charge of shouldering the costs for the college’s athletic program, which includes the Comets men’s and women’s cross country teams.

“It made a lot of sense to have the athletic director responsibilities and fundraising all under one office,” Sanchez said.

The Comets concluded their first full cross country season in the fall with a strong showing at the NJCAA Division II national cross country meet in Tallahassee in November. Comets freshman Hayley Burns won the 5K individual women's title with a time of 18:22.8, finishing nearly 22 seconds faster than the runner-up time of 18:44.3 by Mesa's Anna Harmon. In their first national title race as a women’s team, the Comets tied for fourth overall.

The men's squad placed 23rd in the team standings. Kevin Pawesiema Jr. was the team's best finisher, coming in 95th out of 219 scorers with an 8K time of 29:16.6.

Sanchez said she hopes the Comets, under her guidance and the coaching of Craig Hunt, can continue that success into the future.

“Ultimately the goal would be to have the CCC Comets on the map, recognized nationwide, and have even more runners coming here for our coaching and our program. And I think we’re on our way to building that outstanding reputation,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said there are long-term goals of potentially beginning a spring track and field program, or other sports, as part of Comets athletics. There is no timeline for such changes, though.

She also is aiming to build a scholarship fund for student-athletes through the Foundation and private donations.

Right now, the Comets are on a bit of a hiatus, as the cross country season is over. However, recruiting efforts and training will resume later in 2023, as the Comets look to improve upon last season’s efforts.