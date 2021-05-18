Coconino Community College hires 1st-ever cross country coach as Comets take flight

The ability for Hunt to take a team from nonexistence, building from the grassroots and attempting to find success in its infancy, was appealing. Not having to move to get the job made the position even more inviting.

"I get to stay where I love and plan to live and have made a life for myself, all while starting something new and trying to make it great -- it means a lot to me," Hunt said.

The new coach's long-term goal is to grow the program into a national contender, utilizing the area's high altitude and running culture to the team's advantage.

"Down the road I see this program expanding, maybe even into a track and field team if that can work, as well as competing for national titles and individual titles," he said.

The team's immediate need, though, is to field a roster for the upcoming season. Community college cross country training begins in the fall, and teams are allowed to begin organized practices in August.

Hunt has already begun the recruiting process, attending May's state high school track and field championships. He and Williams have both received interest from current Coconino Community College students as well as other perspective enrollees.

But neither person wants to get too ahead of themselves just yet.