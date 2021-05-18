Coconino Community College hires 1st-ever cross country coach as Comets take flight

The Coconino Community College cross country team, once just an idea years ago, has taken a major step in fielding a competitive squad.
The administration hired Craig Hunt as the school's first head coach.
Athletic Director Tony Williams said the school had plans to begin competing in the 2020-21 season but had to delay the start of races a year due to COVID-19 concerns. It might have been a blessing, though, as Williams expressed excitement over the team's new leader.
Hunt, a runner himself with a tenured history of training and coaching athletes, was a "perfect fit."
"He's an active runner, understands the sport and had an amazing history working at other institutions. And then being a local that had a real vision for the program made all the sense in the world," Williams said.
Hunt had stops as an assistant at several colleges, including Grand Canyon University, Western Colorado University and the University of Illinois.
He also works at The Physio Shop Clinic and trains high-level runners in Flagstaff. Hunt describes himself as "somebody who likes building things."
He had been searching for an opportunity to become a head coach for some time. Williams had heard from former colleagues that Hunt was ready to take on the position.
The ability for Hunt to take a team from nonexistence, building from the grassroots and attempting to find success in its infancy, was appealing. Not having to move to get the job made the position even more inviting.
"I get to stay where I love and plan to live and have made a life for myself, all while starting something new and trying to make it great -- it means a lot to me," Hunt said.
The new coach's long-term goal is to grow the program into a national contender, utilizing the area's high altitude and running culture to the team's advantage.
"Down the road I see this program expanding, maybe even into a track and field team if that can work, as well as competing for national titles and individual titles," he said.
The team's immediate need, though, is to field a roster for the upcoming season. Community college cross country training begins in the fall, and teams are allowed to begin organized practices in August.
Hunt has already begun the recruiting process, attending May's state high school track and field championships. He and Williams have both received interest from current Coconino Community College students as well as other perspective enrollees.
But neither person wants to get too ahead of themselves just yet.
"I think, realistically, if we can have five scoring runners on the men's and women's teams and have the minimum to score at meets, I would call that a success," Williams said.
Cross country is the school's first competitive sport. Success in it, Williams believes, could lead to further sports and support for athletics in the future. There are no set plans for expansion, but Williams said as the athletic director, he always is thinking about the future of the school's sports program.
For now, he is just excited to see what Hunt can do with cross country as a new venture.
"I have no reservations whatsoever that he is going to be able to lead us forward," Williams said. "We've got an exciting future ahead here."