Coconino comes back late, defeats Cactus Shadows in opener

Needing to move the ball quickly to respond and take the lead back, Coconino looked to sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson to step up in his first game as a starter. Through three quarters, the Panthers had played a primarily run-heavy offense, and Watson did not complete a pass.

He connected on two long throws early in the fourth quarter, though the Panthers’ drive stalled before they could score.

With 2:02 left in the game, Watson faked a handoff, rolled out and hit Clouse for a 29-yard pass that put the Panthers on Cactus Shadows’ 1-yard line on the most important play of the game thus far.

“I had faith in Enoch Watson, our quarterback, he’s a sophomore and he’s young and not experienced, and that’s part of why it started slow. But he got going and we figured it out,” Clouse said.

Clouse pounded in a touchdown from a yard out to give

“I was excited, and we worked on that with other people, not just me. I just happened to be in when it was called,” Clouse said.

But he knew, as a starter on defense, that the game was not over yet.

“I was ready to go play defense. We had to go get a stop still, so I had to stay in the game,” Clouse said.