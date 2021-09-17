Coconino comes back late, defeats Cactus Shadows in opener

Coconino football staged a late-game comeback and held off a last-ditch drive by Cactus Shadows Friday night, as the Panthers defeated the Falcons 26-24 at Coconino High School.
After leading the majority of the game, Coconino gave up the lead for the first time in the fourth quarter. Down 24-20 with 4:44 left to play, the Panthers marched the ball downfield, ending the drive with a one-yard touchdown run by junior Jacob Clouse with 1:59 remaining.
The Panthers defense responded, forcing a turnover on downs on Cactus Shadows’ final drive. They knelt out the clock in the final seconds to finish the gutsy win.
“It’s who we are now. It’s our identity. We don’t give up when things go south. We pick each other up, and winning is contagious, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Coconino coach Mike Lapsley said.
The Panthers started the game strong, playing effective defense against the Falcons’ run game and only allowing three points in the first half.
Senior Matias Ortiz was a terror in the Falcons’ backfield, and was key in clogging the middle to not allow Cactus Shadows to move the ball on runs up the gut. He had three tackles for loss in the first half.
Meanwhile, Coconino’s offense was solid behind its tough offensive line and stable of running backs. Seniors Jonathan Jaramillo and Tyson Fousel each scored a rushing touchdown in the first half to give the Panthers 14 points. Jaramillo ended the game with a team-high 119 rushing yards and a score.
With a few minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Falcons started a productive drive into Coconino territory, looking to score and close the 11-point gap before the break. Clouse intercepted an overthrown pass with 1:06 remaining. From there Coconino ran the clock out and preserved its 14-3 lead at halftime.
“They were starting to move and we brought pressure and got a pick and stopped them there,” Clouse said.
Cactus Shadows came out with quality defense early in the second half. It forced Coconino into a three-and-out and punt in its first drive of the third quarter and responded with a long drive. The Falcons were balanced offensively, mixing between the run and pass, and finished the drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to cut Coconino’s lead to 14-10 with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers responded quickly, as junior Cooper French ran the ball 72 yards on the first play of the next drive to score and go up 20-10 after a blocked extra point.
But, as it did the drive before, Cactus Shadows answered with a quick score of its own, closing the gap to 20-17 with 32 seconds remaining in the quarter.
And on their next drive, the Falcons ran the ball down Coconino’s throat. They ran several consecutive run plays for consecutive first downs, and finished with a 25-yard touchdown pass to take a 24-20 lead with 4:44 remaining in the game. It was the first time Cactus Shadows led all game.
Needing to move the ball quickly to respond and take the lead back, Coconino looked to sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson to step up in his first game as a starter. Through three quarters, the Panthers had played a primarily run-heavy offense, and Watson did not complete a pass.
He connected on two long throws early in the fourth quarter, though the Panthers’ drive stalled before they could score.
With 2:02 left in the game, Watson faked a handoff, rolled out and hit Clouse for a 29-yard pass that put the Panthers on Cactus Shadows’ 1-yard line on the most important play of the game thus far.
“I had faith in Enoch Watson, our quarterback, he’s a sophomore and he’s young and not experienced, and that’s part of why it started slow. But he got going and we figured it out,” Clouse said.
Clouse pounded in a touchdown from a yard out to give
“I was excited, and we worked on that with other people, not just me. I just happened to be in when it was called,” Clouse said.
But he knew, as a starter on defense, that the game was not over yet.
“I was ready to go play defense. We had to go get a stop still, so I had to stay in the game,” Clouse said.
Coconino shut down Cactus Shadows’ passing attack on the final drive, ending the game and recording its first win of the season.