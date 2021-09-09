Coconino cancels Friday's football opener at home

Coconino’s scheduled football game against the Cactus Cobras for Friday at Coconino High School was canceled Thursday afternoon, according to Coconino High School athletic director Eric Freas.

Flagstaff Unified School District director of communications and public relations Joshua Butler said the district informed families that an unnamed player tested positive, and thus the game was canceled.

“It was part of the contact-tracing process that we have here with the district. So it’s standard protocol. Families were notified today that an individual within the Coconino varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19,” Butler said.

Butler said that the district and school will follow standard quarantining procedures based on whether the student and those the student was in contact with are showing symptoms, have been vaccinated or other measuring methods.

He added that fully vaccinated players who are exhibiting no COVID-19 symptoms are still allowed to practice with the team. Neither Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley or Freas, however, were able to confirm whether the team will practice later this week or will hold scheduled practices or games next week.