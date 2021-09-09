Coconino cancels Friday's football opener at home

Coconino’s scheduled football game against the Cactus Cobras for Friday at Coconino High School was canceled Thursday afternoon, according to Coconino High School athletic director Eric Freas.
Flagstaff Unified School District director of communications and public relations Joshua Butler said the district informed families that an unnamed player tested positive, and thus the game was canceled.
“It was part of the contact-tracing process that we have here with the district. So it’s standard protocol. Families were notified today that an individual within the Coconino varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19,” Butler said.
Butler said that the district and school will follow standard quarantining procedures based on whether the student and those the student was in contact with are showing symptoms, have been vaccinated or other measuring methods.
He added that fully vaccinated players who are exhibiting no COVID-19 symptoms are still allowed to practice with the team. Neither Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley or Freas, however, were able to confirm whether the team will practice later this week or will hold scheduled practices or games next week.
The Panthers’ game was going to be its first of the season. Coconino was unable to find an opponent for a preseason scrimmage and it did not play a game last Friday when many of the other 4A Conference squads were beginning their regular-season campaigns.
In a phone call Wednesday night, before news of the cancellation broke to Lapsley, he said his players were eager to get started with tier season.
“We’ve done as much as we can. Without the scrimmage we’ve done a little bit of intrasquad stuff and we’ve had some live periods to try to create as much competition as possible. Along the way we’ve got some healthy bodies, and I think we’re raring to go,” Lapsley said.
Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines state that a team must play six regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs. Coconino still has nine remaining on the schedule and is not yet in any danger of missing the postseason.
Lapsley said on Thursday the team was disappointed in the news.
That feeling comes from the missed opportunity for his players to take the field after such a long wait.
“Having to tell our players is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” he said.
Coconino is scheduled to host Cactus Shadows on Sept. 17. The district’s COVID-related rules will determine whether that game will still be played.