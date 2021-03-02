Coconino boys hoops makes quick work of Mohave, wins second in a row since losing to Bradshaw Mountain

It didn't take long for the 4A Coconino boys basketball team to blow open Tuesday's 78-26 win over Mohave.
The No. 4-ranked Panthers opened the game on a 22-0 run. It took Mohave until there were 40 seconds or so left in the first quarter when the visiting Thunderbirds -- who are winless and ranked dead-last in the 4A Conference at 44 -- got some good fortune off a corner 3.
The run was a very Coconino type of run.
The Panthers forced turnovers into the basketball version of a pick-six -- stealing an errant pass or simply ripping possession away from overwhelmed Thunderbird guards and quickly turning the change of possession into points on the other end.
The Panthers even hesitated at times to open the game. Star guard Preston Olney took a pass from teammate Manuel Cardoza who had just made a steal. Olney caught the ball on the right wing about three-feet behind the 3-point line and, somewhat uncharacteristically, didn't immediately let the deep ball loose.
That is, until Panthers head coach Mike Moran yelled "hit it" from his spot on the Coconino sideline. Olney listened and drained the deep attempt to keep the run moving, giving Coconino a 14-0 lead at the 4:40 mark of the opening quarter.
Olney, who scored nine, all in the first half, didn't play much at all the rest of the way, barely seeing time as the Coconino reserves got most of the run in the blowout. Backup guard Memphis James, a sophomore who plays mostly on junior varsity, scored 20 in one of his best varsity games of his young career. Senior guard Jacob Begay scored 12, all in the first half.
The easy win puts Coconino at 13-1 overall and 9-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon, the one loss coming of course last Friday at the hands of No. 9 Bradshaw Mountain. Bradshaw Mountain won a close one at rival No. 11 Prescott, 51-47, ahead of the Bears' clash with the Panthers in Prescott Valley on Thursday.
That game will more than likely decide the region winner, which is just for bragging rights as the region winner does not get an automatic berth to the 4A Conference 16-team playoff.
Since the loss to Bradshaw Mountain Coconino has rattled off two in a row, beating a good 3A Page team and the expected win over Mohave -- which fell to 0-16 overall after the loss Tuesday.
Being the type of coach to watch film over and over, Moran said there wasn't anything special or weird that happened Friday at home in the loss to Bradshaw Mountain.
It was simple, he said. The Bears outworked a tired Panthers team. It is kind of coach speak, but sometimes that is the case with a close game like last Friday.
"Bradshaw just outhustled us," Moran said. "They wanted it more. It was one of those nights where, late in the year, they beat us fair and square. They outplayed us. ... It's a good lesson, and we aren't out. ... It was more energy, and I've been doing a lot of this: watching great teams all across the country, all the great college teams, they lack energy some nights. It happens. This COVID-19 thing has been very taxing."
The Bears and Panthers will get a massive clash Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Prescott Valley. Both teams will get a day to rest following wins Tuesday.
As for the postseason for Coconino, the Panthers should at least make the 16-team field. A win over Bradshaw Mountain may guarantee at least one home playoff game, but a loss brings the chance of bumping Coconino out of the top eight -- forcing the team on the road.
The playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 10.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.