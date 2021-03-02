Coconino boys hoops makes quick work of Mohave, wins second in a row since losing to Bradshaw Mountain

The easy win puts Coconino at 13-1 overall and 9-1 in the 4A Grand Canyon, the one loss coming of course last Friday at the hands of No. 9 Bradshaw Mountain. Bradshaw Mountain won a close one at rival No. 11 Prescott, 51-47, ahead of the Bears' clash with the Panthers in Prescott Valley on Thursday.

That game will more than likely decide the region winner, which is just for bragging rights as the region winner does not get an automatic berth to the 4A Conference 16-team playoff.

Since the loss to Bradshaw Mountain Coconino has rattled off two in a row, beating a good 3A Page team and the expected win over Mohave -- which fell to 0-16 overall after the loss Tuesday.

Being the type of coach to watch film over and over, Moran said there wasn't anything special or weird that happened Friday at home in the loss to Bradshaw Mountain.

It was simple, he said. The Bears outworked a tired Panthers team. It is kind of coach speak, but sometimes that is the case with a close game like last Friday.