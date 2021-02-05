Coconino boys basketball takes care of Mingus Union, improves to 3-0

There is something to be said when a team that has opened the season with three straight wins by at least 20 points, all against region rivals, thinks it isn't playing up to its standards.
If you ask Panthers head coach Mike Moran, he will say just that. Even if his team is rolling through the Grand Canyon Region to start the season.
"We made a lot of mistakes we don't make normally," Moran said, noting the 12 or so turnovers the Panthers committed. " ... We will get back into doing some team basketball. ... It's a long haul, everybody knows it. You're going to have nights like this. Even as good as this team is, the senior leadership and everything, we struggled ... I think because of the onslaught every day to stay healthy. Everybody is going to give us their best game and we responded well enough to put it away."
The Coconino boys basketball team got through an ugly start Friday that was riddled with fouls and turnovers, beating Mingus Union 66-44 at home.
It wasn't pretty, as the visiting Marauders forced the Panthers into early foul trouble, with Preston Olney picking up a pair of fouls in the first quarter and Jacob Begay getting three by halftime.
Olney didn't play his best game and neither did Begay. But that didn't matter too much.
Just like they did in the Panthers' season-opening win over Lee Williams, the rest of the Panthers made plays and carried the scoring load.
Olney scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field, missing shots that he normally hits as he struggled to get into a groove. Instead, Mitchell Jacobson hit four 3-pointers en route to a 13-point day. Manuel Cardoza added in 13 as well on an active night where he took two charges and Begay found a way to get 10 points -- doing most of his damage in transition against a slower Mingus.
It was relatively close to start, with Mingus trailing just 12-8 at the end of the first quarter. Coconino extended the lead in the second to a 31-19 advantage at halftime and kept increasing the gap the rest of the way -- in part because of a trio of 3s by Jacobson in the third quarter.
The Panthers open the season with three straight wins, having played just three due to weather- and pandemic-related issues, forcing games to be called off.
That funky start and lack of time on the court hasn't made a massive difference with the Panthers undefeated early, but there is a long and looming stretch of four games between this weekend and next Saturday, including a pair of games against crosstown rival Flagstaff.
"I worry about this kind of performance, based on that grind we are all in," Moran said. "I've seen it in every team that is playing -- I've been watching a lot of games. People are struggling, playing poorly at times and better other day. Everybody is in the same boat."
The spotless Panthers get a quick turnaround and will head out to Lee Williams for a 4 p.m. road game Saturday before hopping over to Flagstaff on Tuesday.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.