Coconino boys basketball takes care of Mingus Union, improves to 3-0

There is something to be said when a team that has opened the season with three straight wins by at least 20 points, all against region rivals, thinks it isn't playing up to its standards.

If you ask Panthers head coach Mike Moran, he will say just that. Even if his team is rolling through the Grand Canyon Region to start the season.

"We made a lot of mistakes we don't make normally," Moran said, noting the 12 or so turnovers the Panthers committed. " ... We will get back into doing some team basketball. ... It's a long haul, everybody knows it. You're going to have nights like this. Even as good as this team is, the senior leadership and everything, we struggled ... I think because of the onslaught every day to stay healthy. Everybody is going to give us their best game and we responded well enough to put it away."

The Coconino boys basketball team got through an ugly start Friday that was riddled with fouls and turnovers, beating Mingus Union 66-44 at home.

It wasn't pretty, as the visiting Marauders forced the Panthers into early foul trouble, with Preston Olney picking up a pair of fouls in the first quarter and Jacob Begay getting three by halftime.

Olney didn't play his best game and neither did Begay. But that didn't matter too much.