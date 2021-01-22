Coconino boys basketball routs Lee Williams in season opener

Star guard Preston Olney didn’t do much, as he dealt with early foul trouble and scored just three points and had three fouls.

But he didn’t need to. His teammates picked up the slack and let the star guard take it easy for most of the game as he orchestrated the offense and shut down his man on defense. Even Olney’s running mate Jacob Begay had a quiet night with just three points, but, like Olney, he too played his normal in-your-face style of defense.

“So much depends on what he does,” Moran said. “He didn’t have his best game tonight. … It was defense that set the tone as usual for the Panthers. He played well everywhere else.”

Cardoza finished with 13 points, doing most of his damage on drives and timely cuts. He did hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter.

Amare Tom added in 12 with a pair of triples — both coming in the third when Coconino went on the big run.

Business as usual

With the questions about whether or not there even would be high school basketball before the season, it makes sense some times would go into games emotional and almost nervous.

That wasn’t the case for Coconino.