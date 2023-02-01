Coconino boys basketball ends regular season with rivalry win over Flagstaff

The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team finished its regular season strong with a 61-49 home victory over the Flagstaff Eagles Wednesday.

Final: Coconino boys basketball defeats Flagstaff 61-49 pic.twitter.com/GCwFk0Nmij — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 2, 2023

The Panthers (11-7, 8-4 Grand Canyon) secured a spot in the 4A play-in round with the victory. Ranked No. 17 coming into the game, the win will give Coconino a slim chance at hosting the first-round game in the postseason. The No. 36 Eagles dropped to 2-15 (1-10 Grand Canyon) and have one game remaining this season at Lee Williams Friday.

Celebrating Senior Night in their final home game of the regular season, the Panthers led the whole way. They let the Eagles back into the game at points -- sometimes letting the score get a little too close -- but Coconino never truly looked like it would drop the exciting crosstown rivalry contest.

“It’s very emotional this last game, glad we took the W. I wish we took it in a better fashion, though,” Coconino senior Memphis James said.

James scored 18 points in the game. Senior Ivory Washington led all scorers with 25, while junior Michael Chukwujigha added nine, including seven in the second half.

Flagstaff junior Connor O’Brien-Piubeni led the Eagles with 16 points, and junior Jake Centner chipped in 15. All of Centner’s points came in the second half. Senior Richard Garcia scored eight, while senior Jerome Key added seven.

The Panthers hit nine 3-pointers in the game, including five by Washington.

“Honestly my team just said, ‘Pull it.’ They trusted me, trusted Memphis (James), and we just shot it and it went in,” Washington said.

Coconino started the game strong, leading 16-6 after the first quarter. The lead increased in the second quarter, but not as much as the Panthers would have liked.

Senior JT Begay and James hit back-to-back 3s to open the period and take a 22-6 lead with 6:16 left to play, but the Panthers did not score again until Washington hit a 3 right before the halftime buzzer.

Ivory Washington nailed a 3 right before the buzzer, and Coconino leads 25-11 at halftime. Washington has 10 points for the Panthers pic.twitter.com/jWnlOJ2WEl — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 2, 2023

However, Key’s five points were all Flagstaff managed in the second quarter. The Eagles couldn’t take advantage of the Panthers’ drought, and trailed 25-11 at the break.

Jerome Key is battling for Flagstaff. He’s got 4 pts and a few solid rebounds this quarter and is going to the line now pic.twitter.com/dwtEdJXjsL — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 2, 2023

Coconino coach Cooper Elliott was impressed with Coconino's defensive effort.

“When we’re not shooting the ball like we’d like to, like we did sporadically in this game, you’ve got to lean back on your defense,” Elliott said.

“We’re still trying to put a full game of great defense together, but at times I feel like our defense is the best in the state,” James added.

Flagstaff coach Nick Walton said the Eagles were disappointed in their first-half performance. He was confident, though, that they would fight back.

“I think we just dug ourselves too much of a hole in the beginning. And it seems like that happens a lot this year. And one thing that’s been somewhat consistent is that we’ve been able to fight our way back,” Walton said.

The Eagles came out firing early in the third quarter. O’Brien-Piubeni scored seven in the period, while Centner chipped in eight. Flagstaff scored 19, more than double their first-half total, in the quarter, but still trailed 45-30 after the third quarter.

Coconino, while playing physical defense, started to get into foul trouble in the fourth period. The Panthers picked up their seventh foul with 7:38 to play, meaning Flagstaff would shoot free throws on every foul the rest of the game. The Eagles made 12 foul shots in the second half, compared to just one converted free throw in the first two quarters.

“I thought we were way too complacent in the first half, and we weren’t being aggressive. And we did that in the second half getting inside, to draw some fouls and get to the line but also make them work some more on defense in the paint,” Walton said.

A 3 from Centner trimmed the Coconino lead to 45-37 with 5:43 left in the game.

“We knew that if we gave Flagstaff any life, they were going to take it and run with it. They take advantage of that stuff. Moving forward, if we want to keep playing we can’t let that happen,” Elliott said.

That was as close as the Eagles got, though, as Coconino went on a 7-0 run to put the game out of reach again. The Panthers shot well from the line in the final minutes as Flagstaff tried to extend the game by fouling and stopping the clock.

Coconino will wait for the AIA selection show to find out its fate in the 4A Conference play-in round, which is set for Feb. 10. The Eagles will try to close out their season with a strong performance in Kingman Friday.

James said the Panthers are confident in their abilities moving forward. He said they need to play up to their potential to succeed and make a deep run.

“It’s basically our last game every game now,” James said, “so we’ve got to have the right mentality.”