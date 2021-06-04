Coconino boys basketball begins summer play

Coconino boys basketball returned to a traditional summer schedule this week, with games and practices set for nearly every day in June.
Following a historic winter season in which the Panthers went 17-2 and reached the 4A Conference state tournament semifinals, Coconino is trying to get back to that point with a different group. The Panthers will have a new-look roster -- Coconino graduated its four top scorers in 2021 -- and June tournaments, leagues and team training will allow the coaching staff to begin figuring out the next lineup.
“We’re going through a big transition. We had a great team last year, lost a lot of great seniors. So now we’re looking for who’s going to be our new leaders,” Panthers head coach Mike Moran said.
“We’ve got big shoes to fill, but we’ve been working. A lot of us did club ball, and I think we’ve got a lot of potential,” added rising senior Matthew Reber.
As exciting as the winter 2021 season was, though, it ended in sadness. Coconino fell 69-46 at St. Mary’s, the eventual 4A state champion, in Phoenix in late March, in the semifinal.
Reber said he thinks about that game “all the time” and believes many of the other returning Panthers do, too. They consider what went right and wrong, and as early as spring began working to fix mistakes they saw.
That attitude is perfect for June basketball, as well.
The games -- Coconino plays in both a Phoenix summer league at Greenway High School and a more local league at Camp Verde -- and tournaments -- the Panthers are set to play in two weekend events at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix -- matter in the moment. So the team can work on everything from fundamentals to advanced schemes, while also seeing how players do in a competitive environment.
“A lot of the pressure with the normal season isn’t there, so you’ve got more time to develop. Improvement is the biggest thing,” Reber said.
The lineups will likely change nightly, Moran said, due to attendance. Several of the top Coconino basketball players are multi-sport athletes. As in years past, there are many varsity football players who will be contributors to the basketball team when the season comes.
Though many of the kids will take off their football or other sports’ uniforms following practice and run over to the basketball court when time allows, they can only be in a single place at once. Oftentimes, some of the players will be in a 7-on-7 passing league for football, for example, while they might otherwise have played in a summer basketball tournament.
Thus, Moran has different players on the court regularly. But he does not see that as a hindrance.
“It’s next guy up, so to speak. We’ll see some new guys in different positions, and that’s exciting for me,” Moran said.
The Panthers will have a new look for the remainder of 2021. Coconino lost many talented players, but Moran said the JV went undefeated in region play and had many promising athletes. There are also others, either those who were bench or role players or are returning to basketball after an extended break, that he expects to make an impact in summer play.
“I don’t like to say ‘rebuilding.’ It is in a sense that we had so many kids graduate, but we expect the kids that are here now to play at a high level,” he said.