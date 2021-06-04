Coconino boys basketball begins summer play

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That attitude is perfect for June basketball, as well.

The games -- Coconino plays in both a Phoenix summer league at Greenway High School and a more local league at Camp Verde -- and tournaments -- the Panthers are set to play in two weekend events at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix -- matter in the moment. So the team can work on everything from fundamentals to advanced schemes, while also seeing how players do in a competitive environment.

“A lot of the pressure with the normal season isn’t there, so you’ve got more time to develop. Improvement is the biggest thing,” Reber said.

The lineups will likely change nightly, Moran said, due to attendance. Several of the top Coconino basketball players are multi-sport athletes. As in years past, there are many varsity football players who will be contributors to the basketball team when the season comes.

Though many of the kids will take off their football or other sports’ uniforms following practice and run over to the basketball court when time allows, they can only be in a single place at once. Oftentimes, some of the players will be in a 7-on-7 passing league for football, for example, while they might otherwise have played in a summer basketball tournament.