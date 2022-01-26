Coconino boys basketball beats Prescott in thriller to take top spot in region

The players, and really everybody in the gymnasium, had to hold their breath in the dying seconds Tuesday, but Coconino boys basketball pulled out a 69-67 home win over Grand Canyon Region rival Prescott.

The victory put the No. 11 Panthers (11-2, 6-1 Grand Canyon) in sole possession of first place in the region, following the close victory over the same Badgers squad that beat them by 20 points on Dec. 7.

“The big games are what you do this for,” Panthers coach Mike Moran said. "Now we’ve won 10 in a row, and have a chance to win the region if we win the rest of the games, like Bradshaw next."

Up 69-65 with 1.5 seconds left to play following a game that saw both teams trade leads all night, senior Jordan Holloway -- whose pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter were key in taking a lead -- was fouled by Prescott to extend the game. Following what seemed like a play to end the contest with a win for Coconino, the Panthers picked up two technical fouls, giving the Badgers four free throws, and a chance to tie the game.

Coconino’s entire student section ran under the basket and was yelling to distract Prescott senior Jason Parent, who finished with a game-high 25 points, as he shot the four foul shots. Whether distracted, tired after a physical game or both, he made just two of the four shots.

“We definitely thought they had a chance,” Coconino senior Rufus Cobb said. “They had four free throws with one of the best players in the region. And, thank God, he missed two of them and we played good defense at the end.”

The game was physical and competitive from the start. Both teams picked up technical fouls throughout the contest, and there was plenty of trash talk to go around. Coconino pulled out the victory in part due to a late barrage of 3s in the second half, but it was actually inside play that gave the Panthers an edge early.

Junior Pierson Watson scored eight of his 10 total points in the first quarter, all coming from layups, and the Panthers led 17-8 after the period.

“It was his best game of the season today,” Moran said of Watson’s effort. “He sparked us early, he was powerful inside and made great free throws when we needed them.”

Prescott stormed back in the second quarter. The Badgers’ zone defense was tough for the Panthers to handle for a stretch, and Prescott scored 14 straight points to take a five-point lead. Coconino got the game tied again, but Prescott senior Logan Jex hit a 3 at the buzzer to take a 35-32 lead into halftime.

The two teams continued to trade leads in the third quarter, as Parent scored 10 in the period. But Coconino got timely scoring from its bench. Junior Memphis James scored seven points in the quarter, including a 3 with under 20 seconds left to take a 47-46 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

“Memphis has been our sixth man all year. When he’s hot and he’s playing we know what we’re getting from him,” Moran said. “When guys like him and Ivory (Washington) and Jordan (Holloway) are hitting shots, we have a chance to beat anybody.”

The fourth quarter was just as tight as the third. Prescott took a five-point lead -- its biggest of the contest -- before senior Matt Reber put in a layup. And Holloway hit a 3 -- he and Washington both hit a pair of perimeter jumpers in the fourth quarter -- to tie the game, 59-59, with 3:02 left to play.

Prescott responded with a couple scores, but Holloway hit a 3, drawing a foul in the process, and Washington hit a corner jumper to take a 65-63 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

Prescott scored in response to tie the game, but Cobb was fouled with 15 seconds on the clock and hit both free throws. Prescott missed again, and Cobb was fouled again. He hit the following two free throws as well.

“I knew I could make those. Moran makes us shoot hundreds of free throws every day in training,” Cobb said. “There’s always going to be pressure, but I had faith in myself and I just stepped up and did it.”

Coconino students stormed the court in celebration when the final buzzer sounded, following the exciting victory.

“It was amazing, I loved it. And it puts us in a good place to try to win the region,” Cobb said.

Coconino will play another important region contest against No. 13 Bradshaw on Friday.

