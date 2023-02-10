The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team advanced from the 4A Conference play-in round with a 69-51 victory over Arizona College Prep Friday at Coconino High School.

The No. 16 Panthers (12-7, 8-4 Grand Canyon) kept their season alive with the victory, and avenged a loss to the same Knights team from earlier in the season. No. 17 Arizona College Prep won a tight, 53-52, game over Coconino Dec. 10 at Flagstaff’s Pepsi Holiday Tournament.

Cooper Elliott said the Panthers needed to “play the best defense of our lives.” They held the Knights to two less points than the previous matchup -- thanks in part to the defense of junior Michael Chukwujigha in the post and senior Riley Henry on the perimeter. But the Panthers also scored steadily. Coconino’s 69 points were the most they have scored in four games.

“Thankfully the ball rolled our way a couple times, guys hit shots and we played enough good defense to win,” Elliott said.

He added: “We wanted to defend our home court, and I wanted these guys to play another game -- at least one -- they weren’t ready to be done, and neither was I.”

Coconino senior Memphis James led the way with 29 points. Senior Ivory Washington chipped in 26.

The teams were tied through the first eight minutes. Coconino went scoreless in its first five offensive possessions before James hit a free throw with 4:13 left in the first quarter. He went on a solo 8-0 run to take a slight lead before the Knights fought back. Senior Tyler Ragan hit a late layup to draw even at 12-12 as the period ended.

The second quarter was all Washington.

The Knights started the quarter on a 7-2 run, but Washington scored 10 straight points. Chukwujigha made a block and threw the outlet pass to Washington, who threw down a dunk that energized the team.

“We were struggling to score a little bit and he rattled off 10 points and capitalized it with a dunk,” Elliott said of Washington. “That changed the momentum right there.”

“My team was hyping me up to keep shooting, take control,” Washington added. “They had faith in me and I had faith in them, and it’s just our team chemistry that whoever is going gets it.”

Coconino led 27-21 at halftime, and took control of the game in the third quarter with a 12-0 run. Washington hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead 47-35 at the end of the period.

The Panthers closed the game out easily in the fourth quarter.

Friday’s game will likely be Coconino’s final home contest of the season. They will be placed in the 4A Conference bracket, with an opponent to be named Saturday by the AIA. To earn a victory under that pressure was special.

“It’s a lot of emotion. Growing up with all these kids since elementary school, we’ve been talking about this year, so it means a lot,” Washington said.

Coconino will play its first bracket game on the road, and likely will have to keep playing away from home if it is to continue advancing. Still, the Panthers believe they have a shot to upset some teams and make a postseason run.

“We want to try to make it two more games, or three more games, and not think about it being our last one. It’s about getting to the next step,” Washington said.