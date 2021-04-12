Coconino beach volleyball uses Barry Goldwater as tune-up for Deer Valley

The Panthers want to make sure the top teams around the 4A Conference are seeing them as a challenging part of the beach volleyball schedule.
Coconino made another statement and kept its momentum rolling Monday, toppling the Barry Goldwater Bulldogs, 5-0, at home to remain undefeated. The sixth-ranked Panthers didn't drop a single game against the Bulldogs, who entered the day at No. 32, and blanked their sixth straight opponent with the win.
Brooke Parker and RiKenna Curtis got in a good tuneup with a 21-5, 21-5 victory before the Panthers get to face one of their toughest tests of the season on Wednesday against No. 3-ranked Deer Valley, which will also enter the meeting undefeated at 5-0 overall.
Coconino's pairings up and down the lineup all stayed on cruise control Thursday, with Barry Goldwater breaking into double digits on the scoreboard just once at the No. 2 court where Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham recorded a 21-8, 21-10 win for the Panthers.
Reese DoBosh and Elyce Palmer finished with a 21-6, 21-2 win at No. 3 for Coconino, which improved to 7-0 while knocking Barry Goldwater down to 0-7.
"We took care of business pretty quickly today, but we play No. 3 Deer Valley Wednesday, so that will be a good test for us to play some state championship contenders to see where we stack up," Panthers head coach Scott Dendy said. "Hopefully they are saying the same about us."
At court five, Coconino's Amanda Alexander and Morgan Derr also only allowed 10 total points from their opponents, breezing to a 21-6, 21-4 win, with teammates Avery Rhoton and Austin Bills claiming a 21-6, 21-8 victory as the No. 4 duo.
"The girls played well today," Dendy said. "The weather was perfect."
And Coconino will look to stay perfect when it goes to north Phoenix to take on the Deer Valley Skyhawks for a 4 p.m. match.