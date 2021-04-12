Coconino beach volleyball uses Barry Goldwater as tune-up for Deer Valley

The Panthers want to make sure the top teams around the 4A Conference are seeing them as a challenging part of the beach volleyball schedule.

Coconino made another statement and kept its momentum rolling Monday, toppling the Barry Goldwater Bulldogs, 5-0, at home to remain undefeated. The sixth-ranked Panthers didn't drop a single game against the Bulldogs, who entered the day at No. 32, and blanked their sixth straight opponent with the win.

Brooke Parker and RiKenna Curtis got in a good tuneup with a 21-5, 21-5 victory before the Panthers get to face one of their toughest tests of the season on Wednesday against No. 3-ranked Deer Valley, which will also enter the meeting undefeated at 5-0 overall.

Coconino's pairings up and down the lineup all stayed on cruise control Thursday, with Barry Goldwater breaking into double digits on the scoreboard just once at the No. 2 court where Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham recorded a 21-8, 21-10 win for the Panthers.

Reese DoBosh and Elyce Palmer finished with a 21-6, 21-2 win at No. 3 for Coconino, which improved to 7-0 while knocking Barry Goldwater down to 0-7.