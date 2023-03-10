For a few hours Thursday, it felt like spring at Coconino High School. The Panthers beach volleyball team cleared enough snow to play its first home match of the season.

Division II Coconino (2-2) played well on the higher courts but dropped its home opener, 3-2, to D-I Boulder Creek in a match the host felt could have been theirs.

Close 1 of 7 Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino's Laurel Cernohous (25) and Kayla Derryberry (5) both dive to keep the ball alive during their home-opening beach volleyball match against Boulder Creek on Thursday at Coconino High School. Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino's Laurel Cernohous (25) sends an attack over the net during her team's home beach volleyball match against Boulder Creek on Thursday. Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino's Laurel Cernohous (25) attacks the Boulder Creek defense during a match Thursday at Coconino High School. Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino's Laurel Cernohous (25) passes the ball during a match Thursday against Boulder Creek at Coconino High School. Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino's Laurel Cernohous (25) digs the ball during a home match against Boulder Creek on Thursday. Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino's Lucy Stiegler (16) passes the ball during a match against Boulder Creek Thursday at Coconino High School. Coconino Beach Volleyball Coconino hosted a beach volleyball match against Boulder Creek Thursday afternoon on a court dug out of the snow. In the background the track and field team were having a practice on sections of the track surrounding the football field that had also been dug out of the snow.

“I felt like we let one get away,” Panthers co-coach Greta Hannemann said.

Coconino's threes -- sophomores Ava Gray and Lucy Steigler -- pulled out a 22-20, 12-21, 15-9 win. The top pairing of seniors, Eiley Palmer and Hope Williamson, won 21-17, 21-16. Coconino suffered sweeps at the fourth and fifth spots.

Coconino's twos pairing of sophomore Laurel Cernohous and senior Kayla Derryberry nearly pulled off a comeback win, but fell 21-16, 17-21, 15-13 in a close tiebreaker.

“We played very well, and I think if we got the No. 2 match we could have won the whole thing. But I’m super proud of those girls because that’s the best I’ve seen them play this year,” Hannemann said.

Now a few weeks into the season, Coconino has spent about as much time shoveling the two sand courts as it has practicing. It’s a condition nearly every outdoor high school team in Flagstaff has dealt with thus far.

Thus, the Panthers have had limited chances to improve on their touches. But co-coach Scott Dendy believes the girls are getting better regardless.

“Every time I see the girls play I’ve seen the girls improve. So it stinks that we let this one get away, but you can see the growth,” Dendy said.

Coconino has a bit of a strange age range on the roster this season. There are normally four or five seniors in the pairs, and the rest of the regular varsity lineup is filled with sophomores. Many of the younger girls are getting their first taste of high-level play.

Some of that inexperience showed in the No. 4 and 5 positions. The fours pair of senior Rhyen Hannemann and sophomore Raleigh Poulter fell 21-8 in their first set. At court five, senior Elissa Herring and sophomore Adison Calahan lost their first set 21-5. Both pairs improved significantly in the second sets, but couldn’t overcome slow starts and fell in straight sets.

Dendy hopes Thursday can be a moment of learning.

“I think there might have been some jitters with some of the young girls that are playing their first home match,” he said. “Now they’ve hopefully gotten that experience so that they know how to rebound when they start slow, because it is such a mental battle.”

Despite the loss, many of the players believed the match was helpful for the team moving forward. In their previous three matches, the Panthers either got swept -- a Feb. 21 loss at Estrella Foothills in Goodyear -- or blanked the opponent for wins over North Valley Christian and Trivium Prep on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

A close match in which the Panthers had to battle can be useful when section play begins in a few weeks.

“I think it makes us closer to have to work through it,” Steigler said.

“We get closer because we have to rely on each other more, and so I think it makes us better playing teams that are really skilled like that,” Gray added.

Coconino is scheduled for a lengthy break and is slated to host D-II Valley Christian March 21 for a 3 p.m. match.