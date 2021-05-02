Coconino beach volleyball seeking deepest run in state tourney yet

The Coconino Panthers beach volleyball team was excited riding back to Flagstaff from the Valley on April 14. Two weeks later the Panthers would finish the regular season 12-0 and earn a No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs.
For a few hours, the team could feel something brewing on the way home from Glendale.
Coconino had just beaten D-II Deer Valley -- ranked No. 2 at the time -- and were a perfect 8-0 to open 2021.
Panthers co-head coaches Greta Hannemann and Scott Dendy knew they had a talented roster. Coconino had beaten D-I Boulder Creek, 3-2, to start the season and earned six consecutive sweeps before the Deer Valley match. But a close victory over one of Arizona’s top teams proved the Panthers were more than just "good."
“Scotty and I looked at each other on the bus ride home and were like, ‘Boy, we might really have something here,'” Hannemann said.
“It opened a lot of eyes on us and boosted everyone’s confidence, and made us feel like we could beat these big teams,” Panthers senior RiKenna Curtis added.
Since then, the Panthers have won four more matches, including a 4-1 victory over crosstown rival Flagstaff. The string of victories proved the coaches right.
Coconino is set to host No. 14 Canyon del Oro (6-5) in the first round of the D-II state tournament, and Hannemann is reminded of a successful team of the past.
The 2017 Panthers were also undefeated heading into the playoffs -- even while playing in D-I at the time against many of the state’s biggest schools -- and fell in the state quarterfinals. That year’s team had several talented seniors who played high-level college volleyball following graduation. The current Coconino seniors were in eighth grade then, and entered high school believing they had a tradition to uphold.
“They came in that year after, so they wanted to try and do the same thing. Those girls had a level of confidence that probably rubbed off on those future freshmen that are our senior class now,” Hannemann said.
Hannemann believes the 2021 team compares favorably to the 2017 group in its depth. She expects consistent production from her top two or three pairs. She said her No. 4 and No. 5 pair have played tremendously so far, though, and changed the tide in some of Coconino’s closest matches this season.
Part of that success comes with a large, talented senior class. There are seven seniors on the roster, many of whom are longtime beach players and were expected to make contributions to a great season as juniors last year, alongside another smaller-but-skilled class of 2020. But the AIA canceled the 2020 spring season due the COVID-19 pandemic, and Coconino played just one match.
It took some time to accept that the 2020 campaign was cut short. But when the returning girls finally looked ahead to the spring of 2021, they felt there was a chance to make up for lost time.
“I felt like if we were able to play last year, we would have had another outstanding season. And now we’re just kind of showing everyone that even though we didn’t play last year, we are a school full of good athletes and we’re here to compete,” said senior Brooke Parker, Curtis’ partner at No. 1.
Facing cold weather -- on a few occasions the sand on the "beach" has frozen over -- and the pressure of remaining undefeated, the Panthers have remained resilient. Even in the toughest matches, Hannemann has been proud of her team’s composure.
“I’ve gotten compliments from other people about how much you can tell these girls are having fun and care about each other,” she said. “And that makes them even better players.”
The celebratory bus ride home from Deer Valley was just one of the moments the Panthers have enjoyed on this undefeated 2021 run. A group of girls that has spent countless days playing volleyball together has a few more memories left to make.
“With COVID and not being able to be with each other or go to class until late March, and everything being pulled out from under them last year, it just makes me so happy,” Hannemann said. “They get to experience this and send these seniors out with some normalcy and playing the sport they enjoy.
The No. 3 Panthers will host the No. 14 Canyon del Oro Dorado at Coconino High School in the first round on Monday at 3 p.m.