Coconino beach volleyball seeking deepest run in state tourney yet

“I felt like if we were able to play last year, we would have had another outstanding season. And now we’re just kind of showing everyone that even though we didn’t play last year, we are a school full of good athletes and we’re here to compete,” said senior Brooke Parker, Curtis’ partner at No. 1.

Facing cold weather -- on a few occasions the sand on the "beach" has frozen over -- and the pressure of remaining undefeated, the Panthers have remained resilient. Even in the toughest matches, Hannemann has been proud of her team’s composure.

“I’ve gotten compliments from other people about how much you can tell these girls are having fun and care about each other,” she said. “And that makes them even better players.”

The celebratory bus ride home from Deer Valley was just one of the moments the Panthers have enjoyed on this undefeated 2021 run. A group of girls that has spent countless days playing volleyball together has a few more memories left to make.

“With COVID and not being able to be with each other or go to class until late March, and everything being pulled out from under them last year, it just makes me so happy,” Hannemann said. “They get to experience this and send these seniors out with some normalcy and playing the sport they enjoy.

The No. 3 Panthers will host the No. 14 Canyon del Oro Dorado at Coconino High School in the first round on Monday at 3 p.m.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0