Coconino beach volleyball only other program to sent 2 different pairings to state tourney, with Hicks and Popham representing

Just because they played at the twos court for the Coconino Panthers during the 2021 beach volleyball season doesn't mean they can't hang with the ones -- or the best in the state.
Coconino is the only other program sending two different duos to the Division II beach volleyball pairs state championship tournament, which begins Tuesday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek. With Brooke Parker and RiKenna Curtis, Coconino's No. 1 pairing throughout 2021, entering as the fourth seed, teammates Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham head into the title chase unseeded after earning a spot courtesy of a stellar season playing at the twos.
“A ton of respect to them," Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy said Friday. "They have played well all year and they are a very good pairing in their own right. We played them at the twos only because we have Brooke and RiKenna who are so strong as well, but on any other team that I have coached, probably, they could’ve held their own as a ones pairings. So I think it’s awesome that at the coaches meeting we were able to get them in. And other coaches respect their talent as a top-16 pairing in this state even though they weren’t in the ones.”
Popham and Hicks, who are seniors as well as Parker and Curtis, posted a 13-1 so far throughout the season, including postseason play. There lone loss came in the regular season against Deer Valley, which is the only other school send two pairs to the state tourney.
Popham and Hicks dropped the Deer Valley contest, 18-21, 21-18, 15-13, against Skyhawks twos Emee Fellens and Elizabeth Rupp -- who will face the No. 2-seeded pairing in the tourney consisting of Gilbert Christian players.
They provided depth all season for the Panthers, who as a team finished the regular-season slate at 12-0 and won the opening round of the team state tourney at home before falling to Valley Christian in the quarterfinals during a home contest.
With the tournament set as single elimination, Popham and Hicks need to be ready and steady when stepping onto the sand Tuesday against a tough ones pairing from Mesquite in Elli Cano and Annika Wallace.
“So when they are zoned-in and things are going our way, I think they are practically unbeatable. But it’s a matter of consistency," Dendy said of his tandem of twos. "Can we maintain that high level throughout the match and not get down on ourselves?"
Mesquite made it as a team to the semifinals before being ousted by top-seeded Seton Catholic, the eventual D-II state champ.
The Panthers haven't seen much of the Mesquite pairing, but knows "they have a very good program."
Mesquite was the No. 4 seed in the team tourney and finished the regular season with a 12-1 record.
“It’s going to be a heck of a match,” Dendy said.
