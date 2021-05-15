Coconino beach volleyball only other program to send 2 different pairings to state tourney, with Hicks and Popham representing

Just because they played at the twos court for the Coconino Panthers during the 2021 beach volleyball season doesn't mean they can't hang with the ones -- or the best in the state.

Coconino is the only other program sending two different duos to the Division II beach volleyball pairs state championship tournament, which begins Tuesday at Casteel High School in Queen Creek. With Brooke Parker and RiKenna Curtis, Coconino's No. 1 pairing throughout 2021, entering as the fourth seed, teammates Megan Hicks and Maggy Popham head into the title chase unseeded after earning a spot courtesy of a stellar season playing at the twos.

“A ton of respect to them," Panthers co-head coach Scott Dendy said Friday. "They have played well all year and they are a very good pairing in their own right. We played them at the twos only because we have Brooke and RiKenna who are so strong as well, but on any other team that I have coached, probably, they could’ve held their own as a ones pairings. So I think it’s awesome that at the coaches meeting we were able to get them in. And other coaches respect their talent as a top-16 pairing in this state even though they weren’t in the ones.”