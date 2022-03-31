Coconino bats light up in win over Bradshaw Mountain

Coconino softball’s batters were on fire Thursday, notching the No. 4 Panthers sixth consecutive win with a 14-6 home victory over the No. 5 Bradshaw Mountain Bears.

Just a day removed from a 5-2 win in a defensive battle during a road game at Bradshaw Mountain, the Panthers (6-1, 4-0 Grand Canyon) had their best offensive output of the young season. All nine of the players in the starting lineup got on base at least once, and several had multi-hit outings.

“I’m proud of our girls. We just played Bradshaw yesterday, and we were not making adjustments at the plate as well. And that was our focus today, knowing what to expect. The girls were more disciplined and ready for it,” coach Kimberly Dennis said.

“I think we came out with the mentality that we’d seen them before and we were going to hit them better than we did yesterday,” added freshman Destiny Villas.

Along with making consistent contact, the Panthers were especially powerful. They hit five home runs. Villas hit two of them, driving in a team-high 5 RBIs on a two-run and three-run shot in back-to-back at-bats.

“I was just confident in myself. I wasn’t trying to hit it out necessarily, just make good contact. I had some patience, waiting for my pitch,” she said.

The Panthers also got home runs from senior Cayelyn Gonzales, sophomore Alyssa Fockler and freshman Kaitlyn Tso. Tso also struck out 10 batters, pitching all seven innings.

But, despite the runs, Coconino actually trailed early. Bradshaw Mountain junior Yasmine Bernal hit a two-run single in the top of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers struck back quickly, though. Gonzales hit a three-run shot to take back the lead, and Villas followed it up with a two-run homer to go up 5-2 after the inning.

“We immediately came back, which was really big for our senior, CJ (Gonzales), to get that awesome hit,” Dennis said. “And the girls were able to get on in front of her, and that gave us a lot of momentum, especially because we hadn’t been behind in a region game.”

Tso hit a solo homer in the fourth, Villas hit a three-run shot and Fockler hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 10-2 after the frame.

Bradshaw Mountain scored four runs to cut its deficit to 10-6 in the top of the fifth inning, but the Panthers countered with a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth.

Tso pitched a perfect third inning, striking out the final batter to end the game and pick up her 10th strikeout. She finished the back-to-back contests against the Bears with double-digit strikeouts in both games.

The young Panthers are rounding into form in region play, having won four games in seven days. The consecutive victories are due, in part, to all-around success from all the Panthers in the batting lineup.

“It’s amazing. Once one person gets momentum, the whole team has it. So it feels really good,” Villas said.

Coconino will face another tough region opponent in its next contest, hosting No. 7 Mingus Union on Tuesday. The Marauders defeated Flagstaff, 10-8, on Thursday.

