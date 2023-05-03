Through the first 3 2/3 innings Tuesday night, the No. 7 Coconino Panthers softball team was in control of their state tournament matchup against the No. 2 Greenway Demons in Phoenix.

Coconino sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Tso had been able to cruise through the Demon lineup to that point behind timely strikeouts and stellar defensive play that kept any threat by the Greenway bats at bay.

However, the Demons started to hit better later in the game, while Coconino struggled to hit against Demons senior Kaitlyn Terry in the circle. Greenway topped the Panthers 6-2.

Needing just one out to get out of a jam in the fourth inning, the Panthers made several mistakes, including two errors, and Terry hit a two-run home run to take a 4-0 lead the Demons woud never lose.

Terry dominated for most of the game, going six innings before giving up a run.

In the bottom half of the sixth inning, the Demons scored two more runs to lead 6-0.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Coconino junior Alyssa Fockler reached second base on a double. Fockler was the Panthers' most efficient hitter, going 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles.

Then sophomore Destiny Villas hit a single to drive Fockler home. Tso continued the two-out rally, as she also hit a double that scored Villas. However, that was all the Panthers could muster, as the comeback fell short.

“Offensively we have some things to clean up and we have to fix some of our defensive mistakes but we fought in that seventh inning," Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis said.

After two hard-fought games to start the postseason, Dennis talked about what the Panthers can take with them the rest of the postseason.

“Every game is going to be a battle on both sides in all aspects and we need to take advantage of all the opportunities we have,” she said.

With Tuesday's loss, the Panthers (17-2, 11-1 Grand Canyon) fell into the elimination bracket of the 4A Conference tournament, setting up a home rematch against crosstown rival No. 14 Flagstaff (16-5, 9-3 Grand Canyon). The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round, while the loser's season is done.

Heading into their third matchup against the Eagles in just two weeks, Dennis was adamant on the Panthers not overlooking their opponent.

“It is a rivalry game but we’re approaching it as a state game, this is a state game and we’re going to prepare our girls for that.” Dennis said.

First pitch between the Panthers and Eagles is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Coconino High School.