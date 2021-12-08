Coconino basketball utilizes defensive effort to down Badgers at home

On the second of back-to-back games, the Coconino Panthers girls basketball team locked in defensively against Prescott, defeating the Badgers 52-30 at home on Tuesday.

The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 Grand Canyon) won their third consecutive regular season game in dominating fashion, giving up 10 points in the first half and 30 total.

After beating Lee Williams 38-34 in another defensive battle the night before, coach Cassie Schrader knew she had players with tired legs. But, her players kept up their hustle on their own end.

“I want to make sure that we stay defensive-minded. So we work a lot more on that in practice because I believe we need to get that on point first before the offense can. It’s becoming more of that,” Schrader said.

Coconino started the game with a 19-0 run before the Badgers hit a perimeter jumper with over seven minutes of the game already expired. The Panthers denied inbounds passes well, and stole the ball several times, leading to easy transition baskets on the other end.

Junior Lorelei Tessmer had seven points in the quarter, as did sophomore Kaelin Lee, while senior Wynter Huskie added six. Following its best eight-minute stretch of the game, Coconino led 20-2 after the first period.

“We have done best in our first quarters in the past four games, and maybe some things come and go from there. But I think it’s super important to start strong, get the score up as much as possible, push the ball. They knew they needed to control the tempo from the start and keep it going,” Schrader said.

The second quarter saw Coconino give a similar performance. The Panthers did let Prescott hit a few shots, scoring a more-respectable eight points in the period, while Coconino slowed down offensively. Whether due to tired legs, or simply some Prescott adjustments, the Panthers scored just 12. It was enough to increase the lead slightly, though, and they led 32-10 at halftime.

Then, the brakes seemingly fell off offensively for both teams in the third quarter. Coconino struggled with turnovers and had several missed shots that were falling before.

The Panthers scored just three points in the period, but the defense locked in again and held the Badgers to just four, as Coconino led 35-14 with a quarter remaining.

“We might have some moments like that this season where the offense is a little bit slower, but that makes it even more important to lock in defensively,” Schrader said.

Then, the Panthers turned up the energy again in the final quarter. While Prescott scored a game-high 16 points in the period, the Badgers never truly threatened to mount a comeback or even trim the lead to double-digits.

With both the starters and bench players, Coconino continued to control the tempo. They played fast until they celebrated a second consecutive region win.

“I tell them that we need to push the ball. We’ve got the advantage in elevation, and they’re in great shape, so as long as we’re doing that, the other things will come and we’ll get the points we need,” Schrader said.

Huskie led all scorers with 17 points, while Lee tallied 13 and Tessmer had 12.

The Panthers will take part in the Pepsi Holiday Tournament, hosted by Flagstaff High School, throughout the weekend. Coconino will begin the competition with a game against Sedona Red Rock on Thursday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0