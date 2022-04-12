Coconino baseball's comeback attempt falls short late against Lee Williams

Despite a late comeback attempt, the No. 13 Coconino Panthers baseball team fell just short Tuesday, falling 5-4 at home to the No. 18 Lee Williams Volunteers.

The Panthers recorded just two hits in the game against solid pitching from Lee Williams senior Anthony Lucero. But, a few late baserunners and impact plays kept the game close.

However, with a tying runner on third base, down 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Coconino could not score a run to extend the game.

“We had two really good pitchers going after each other today, and we knew it was going to come down to making some plays. There was a few we just didn’t make, and I think we let our pitcher down a little bit. But the fact is, we kept battling and we’ll see them again Thursday,” Coconino coach Mike Sifling said.

Down 5-4 in the final frame, the Panthers had one out with nobody on base. Senior Tanner Johnson got to first on an error and got to third on a couple of steals. Senior Cole Gillespie, who was the potential winning runner, drew his second walk of the game in the next at-bat.

But, the Panthers hit into a double-play to mark three outs and end the game.

Even though it came up short in disappointing fashion at the end, Coconino fought back late to put itself in a position to even compete in the final innings. Johnson’s lone run on an error in the top of the first inning notwithstanding, the Panthers struggled to get anything going offensively.

Junior pitcher Adrian Marquez battled at the mound for Coconino, but a few errors from the Panthers infielders and a run of hits in the top of the fifth inning -- including a two-run home run from Lucero -- gave the Volunteers a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Until that point, the Panthers had not registered a hit. An RBI single by sophomore Ryker Patten scored Conner Culwell, who reached base on an error earlier in the inning. Junior Jacob Clouse also scored on a wild pitch to trim the lead to 5-3.

Coconino then had loaded bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth. Quinn Mickelson scored a run, but the Panthers couldn’t get enough hitting from there to tie the game. And, despite finishing the top of the seventh inning without giving up a run, Coconino could not finish the comeback.

Still, Sifling said he was proud of the way his team battled back.

“That’s been us all year. There’s no die or quit in us and we’ll battle to the final out, and you saw that today. That’s the character of this club. I’m not surprised by it at all,” he said.

The Panthers (9-5, 6-3 Grand Canyon) will face Lee Williams in a rematch in Kingman on Thursday.

Coconino, despite the loss, could benefit from tough region competition like this as it heads down the stretch of the regular season.

“I see a team that’s going to come out determined to finish the regular season strong,” Sifling said. “The region is one of the best, and if you can come out in the top half of the region you’re battle-tested and ready for playoffs.”

