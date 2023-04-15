It's been a busy week for the Coconino baseball team, and it was capped off well Saturday.

The 4A Conference Panthers won their fourth game in six days, defeating the Barry Goldwater Bulldogs, 12-2, in just five innings at Coconino High School.

With its four-game win streak, 21st-ranked Coconino has pushed its record to 10-5 (5-4 Grand Canyon).

Manager Mike Sifling is hopeful that the recent run of play, including three games in which the Panthers have scored 10 or more runs, is an omen for solid performances the rest of the regular season.

“Yes, I have been impressed, but more so it’s been something we’ve been waiting to see all year,” he said. “There’s a lot of strong mental kids, and we’re starting to see it all coming together right now.”

“We’re playing the way we should. The last couple losses we took, we just haven’t been playing the way we should, but this week we’ve been hitting the ball well and we’ve been taking advantage of bad pitching,” junior Hayden Mickelson added.

Mickelson clinched Saturday’s win, hitting a single into left field that scored senior Jacob Clouse to win by mercy rule.

Hayden Mickelson hits an RBI single and the Panthers baseball team beats Goldwater 12-2 in five innings pic.twitter.com/gAXMQI0PZl — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 15, 2023

“I didn’t think the guy was doing anything special, he wasn’t going to overpower me or anything. So I was just looking for a fastball, and I wasn’t trying to hit one to the wall or anything. I just had confidence I could put one in play,” he said. “I hit it off the end of my bad, so it wasn’t a great hit, but I put enough juice on it to get it over the over the shortstop’s head, and we won.”

Mickelson was 2 for 4 with a team-high three RBIs, and was one of several players to reach base more than once. As a team the Panthers went 12 for 27 (.444) and drew three walks. Clouse finished his day 2 for 2 with four runs scored, an RBI and two walks.

Senior Connor Calahan also hit well, going 2 for 3 with a triple, double and two RBIs.

Barry Goldwater was sitting at No. 37 in the 4A rankings as if Saturday and had a two-game win streak snapped.

The performance was one of Coconino’s best as a full team in the past few weeks. The Panthers won three of their last four games via run rule. The 12 scored Saturday was the most they’d scored since a 15-3 win over Prescott on April 1.

“We saw a guy that was a little soft with the curveball, and we just stayed right there consistently,” Sifling said.

While he didn’t register a hit, senior Caden Talley had a solid day on the mound. He pitched all five innings, giving up just two runs on five hits, while striking out six batters. He had a no-hitter through almost four innings. The Bulldogs finally manufactured two runs in the fifth inning, but Talley still recorded his best performance this season so far.

Before Saturday’s game, Talley had pitched only 9 2/3 innings, the fifth-most on the team. Sifling said outings like Talley’s from the players who don’t start as often will be crucial as the Panthers have just three games remaining in the regular season.

“When you’re toward the end of the season, with tweaks and injuries and everything that happens, it’s a grind. To have guys step up and throw their best at this time of the year, that’s how you make runs,” Sifling said. “When you’re a bubble team -- and we truly are right now at the 21-spot -- that’s what propels you.”

Coconino will host Mohave Monday at 4 p.m. before playing two games against rival Flagstaff on Thursday and April 24 to end the regular season.