Coconino baseball scores 16 in win over Bradshaw Mountain

The No. 19 Coconino Panthers baseball team handed No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain its first loss of the season Saturday afternoon, outlasting the Bears in a 16-13 shootout. The first game of the series at Bradshaw on Thursday ended with the Bears walking off with a win in the 10th inning, but Coconino was able to bounce back at home.

“We knew that we would need a big win to get us on a roll and this is going to be it. I think you’re going to see a lot more W’s coming our way. I think we are through the toughest part of the region at this point, so we just have the bottom half of the region to get through. So no letdowns, we just have to keep swinging and keep getting after it," Panthers coach Mike Sifling said.

Wind gusts were strong throughout the afternoon and, with big bats on both sides of the lineup, there were five total home runs including a grand slam in the game.

Nearly everybody’s bats got active in the win for Coconino, but juniors Quinn Mickelson and Adrian Marquez paved the way for the Panthers offense. Both went 1 for 3 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Senior Cole Gillespie reached base in each of his four plate appearances, drawing two walks, recording two singles, scoring two runs and driving in one more. He also started the game at pitcher but was removed after the second inning.

Bradshaw Mountain started the game with a 1-0 lead, scoring in the first inning on a double hit off the outfield fence by junior first baseman Elias Avila.

Coconino responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-out, three-run shot from Mickelson that gave them a 3-1 lead at the end of the first.

Bradshaw Mountain did not need long to warm up and rattled off seven runs in their chance at the plate in the next frame.

Coconino kept its bats rolling in response, scoring two runners on a sacrifice fly by senior shortstop Tanner Johnson. Coconino reduced its deficit to just two, trailing 8-6 after just two innings.

Mickelson took over on the mound in the third and recorded two straight one-two-three innings, with one strikeout and the help of a double play in the fourth.

Coconino re-took the lead in the third, putting together a seven-run inning.The runs initially came in systematically, loading the bases with a walk and two singles. Junior Cooper Derr hit a sacrifice fly. A bunt loaded the bases again and a walk brought another run home. Johnson drove in two more, with the help of an errant throw-in from the outfield. At the end of three innings, Coconino led 13-8.

Bradshaw Mountain got it rolling again with a leadoff home run in the top of the fifth inning from senior designated hitter Aiden Ott. In his previous plate appearance, Ott took a pitch to the head and was given a free pass to first. After taking a minute to shake the hit off, he made it right with a big shot his next time up. Bradshaw scored three more runs in the inning and trailed by just one heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Johnson singled and Gillespie walked with two outs in the fifth, setting the table for Marquez, who extended the Panthers lead by three with his big shot on the day. The Panthers had a 16-12 lead with two innings remaining.

Junior Jacob Clouse came in to pitch in the sixth inning for Coconino. He faced Avila, who took him deep to bring the game within three. But Clouse kept the ball in the park the rest of his outing and the defense recorded its final six outs without allowing another run, completing the upset.

Now 4-2 in the region, Coconino will look to stay hot against No. 22 Mingus Union next week. The Panthers play at Mingus Union on Tuesday and back at Coconino High School on Thursday. Bradshaw Mountain will look to bounce back with a game at No. 6 Saguaro on April 8.

