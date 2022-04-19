Coconino baseball rallies late to defeat Flagstaff, 4-3, at Chase Field

Coconino and Flagstaff baseball played a crosstown rivalry game that would have been exciting on its own, with the Panthers squeaking by, 4-3, scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday. To play at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, made the moment even more special.

“This venue, this ballclub against a team like Flag High and what coach DoBosh has done with them for so many years, it’s just something you can’t put into words,” Coconino coach Mike Sifling said.

“That was one of the funnest games I’ve played. Coach told us that obviously we’re going to be in shock, standing around in awe of the field, which we all were 100%. I still am, but when it’s game time we’d better go, because the bases are the same size, the ball is the same size and it’s another baseball game,” added junior pitcher Jacob Clouse.

Neither the Eagles or Panthers could get a significant advantage throughout the contest. Coconino scored two early runs, and senior Cole Gillespie pitched four scoreless innings to start. Flagstaff senior Bodie Maier gave up the two runs, but kept the Panthers scoreless in the third, fourth and fifth innings, which kept the Eagles in the game.

With the bases loaded, down 2-0, in the top of the fifth inning, Flagstaff senior Teague Van Dyke hit a 3-run double to left field to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

Maier threw a scoreless inning in the bottom of the fifth to maintain the lead, and Gillespie held the Eagles scoreless in the top of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, senior Tanner Johnson and junior Quinn Mickelson reached base. Clouse hit an RBI single to drive Johnson, tying the game at 3-3.

Two batters later, sophomore Hayden Mickelson made his first plate appearance of the game, after being subbed onto the field in the fifth inning. He hit an RBI single, driving his brother in for the go-ahead run.

“I didn’t really think it was going to be up there with guys on first and third, but I knew I was going to have to do something to get the lead back, and it just happened to be in the biggest part of the game,” Hayden Mickelson said.

He added: “It felt good. I haven’t gotten a really big hit in a while, so it felt good to just go in the game and seal it up. Once I got it, though, our defense and pitching had to close it and they did a great job.”

Clouse pitched the last inning for the Panthers. The Eagles had runners on first and third, but Coconino got the first out by catching Tristen Figueroa -- who had an otherwise-great offensive game, reaching base four times in the game -- on the base path. Clouse struck out two more batters to record the save.

“We struggled a bit offensively, but pitching was good and defense made zero errors -- that’s something we’ve been working on -- and you’re going to win a lot of games with you don’t have errors,” he said.

The defense he spoke of ended up being a major difference for the Panthers, who were nearly perfect on every ball put into play by the Eagles. Flagstaff actually out-hit Coconino 8-7, but the Panthers were stellar with their overall defense.

“No bad hops at Chase Field,” Sifling said. “We’re hard on our defense because that’s one thing that has come up and bit us a few times during region play. We’ve put in a lot of work on that, so to see them execute that with the game on the line, I’m so proud of them.”

No. 13 Coconino (11-5, 8-3 Grand Canyon) will host No. 23 Peoria on Wednesday in their home finale before visiting Flagstaff on Thursday to end the season.

The No. 18 Eagles (8-7, 3-6 Grand Canyon) are still in prime position to make the play-in round of the 4A Conference playoffs, even with the loss. They will have Wednesday off before finishing the season against Coconino on Thursday at home.

