Coconino baseball edges Peoria, 1-0, for win on road

Coconino Panthers baseball (8-7) kept its playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 road win over the Peoria Panthers on Tuesday.

Senior Trevor Sevier threw seven scoreless innings, striking out five batters, to lead the Panthers to their first shutout win of the season. After losses in his past two starts, the shutout felt even better.

“It was really awesome to go out there and throw strikes and not get another bad outing. It was nice to shut down this time,” he said.

Ranked No. 17 in the 4A Conference heading into the game, the Panthers were just outside the 16-team playoff bracket with few precious few contests remaining. Coconino felt it needed the victory to continue to have a chance at a postseason berth.

Players were told before the game that they should be playing as if they are already in the postseason because a loss to No. 24 Peoria (10-8) would kill their chances at continuing the 2021 campaign.

“To come down here, make that bus ride and play at their place against a good club and get a win like this means a lot,” said assistant coach Michael Sifling, who filled in as manager while Dalton Schwetz finished a COVID-19 quarantine period.

Schwetz is expected to return on Wednesday.