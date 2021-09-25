Coconino and Flagstaff keep undefeated streaks alive, Winslow falls Friday

The Coconino Panthers continued their undefeated start with a 49-20 road win over Marcos de Niza on Friday.
The Panthers and Padres played an overtime game to start the 2020 season, and Coconino looked to put Marcos de Niza away early Friday. The Panthers scored 28 points in the first half, taking a lead they would never give up.
Coconino’s offensive effort was highlighted by the performance of sophomore quarterback Enoch Watson, who threw for his first three varsity touchdowns. Two of them were thrown to senior Andy Ruiz. Coach Mike Lapsley said he was impressed with his team’s overall, balanced effort.
“Our offensive line was extremely impressive. Our quarterback really settled in and we had two 100-yard rushers,” Lapsley said.
Defensively, the Panthers were led by Ruiz (7 solo tackles) and senior Jonathan Padilla who had a sack and .5 TFL. Overall, Lapsley said he was encouraged by the victory, but said there is work to do before Coconino travels to Snowflake next Friday.
“There’s some stuff that needs to be cleaned up. A lot of guys got opportunities as we got a pretty sizeable lead. We put a lot of subs in. And those guys need to find a way to get better so when their opportunity comes they’re ready to go,” Lapsley said.
Flagstaff defeats Thunderbird
The Eagles pushed their record to 4-0 with a 42-11 road victory at Phoenix Thunderbird Friday.
Coach Sean Manning said the team put extra emphasis on starting the game clean on offense, starting with committing fewer fouls. He said there was one holding penalty that stalled an offensive drive, but execution was much better overall, including a two-touchdown rushing night from senior Gunner Price.
The Eagles set a record with their offensive performance, as well. Friday was the first time in team history that Flagstaff scored 40 or more points in three consecutive games.
“We actually improved and had less penalties, and only one was a drive killer. The other ones we were able to recover from, and actually move the ball down and score. So for us to get that goal and take momentum was big for us,” Manning said.
Defensively, the Eagles held the Titans to their second-lowest point total of 2021 (11). Among the highlight plays were a punt block by senior Spencer Smith and an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter by senior Nick Morrow.
“I gave a speech at the end of the night that tonight it was really a defensive night because they kept them to only three points at the half, and then Nick had a pick-six when he got ahead of a screen and took that in, and it was just a great all-around defensive game,” Manning said.
Flagstaff will put its undefeated record on the line Thursday as it hosts the Winslow Bulldogs at the Walkup Skydome.
Winslow falls to Show Low
The Winslow Bulldogs lost their first football game of the season Friday night, falling 28-13 at home to undefeated Show Low in a defensive battle.
The Bulldogs’ and Cougars’ defenses both started strong, forcing the opposing offenses to punt and trade field position.
Show Low struck first on the scoreboard, though. Senior AJ Henderson caught a 17-yard touchdown pass. The Cougars did not convert on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, but led 6-0 with 4:07 left in the first quarter.
Winslow struggled to move the ball, but its defense managed to put points on the board. Chris Arellano recovered a Show Low fumble on a fourth down carry and ran it back for a score to tie the game at 6-6 with 2:13 left in the quarter.
Show Low responded with its best offensive drive of the game, running consistently behind solid down-field blocks from the offensive line and receiving corps. Junior Ryan Kishbaugh scored a 21-yard touchdown with 10:57 left in the second quarter to go up 12-6.
From there, neither team could make significant progress on offense. Winslow took some momentum into halftime, as the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs with three seconds left in the half to keep the deficit at just six points.
The two teams battled back-and-forth defensively again from there, with neither scoring any points in the third quarter. Arellano made the highlight play of the quarter, forcing a second turnover with an interception deep in the Bulldogs’ own territory.
Finally, after several drives stalled, the Cougars took up several minutes on a long drive, ticking the time down and scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run by senior Colten Yeager, converting a conversion to go up 20-6 with just 2:20 left in the game.
But, Winslow finally scored its first offensive touchdown to keep some hope. Arellano caught an underthrown pass and ran it in for a 49-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-13 with 2:05 left and stay alive.
Show Low recovered the onside kick attempt and ran out most of the clock. The Cougars added another touchdown with 1:11 left in the game, finishing with a 28-13 victory.
Winslow (3-1) will head to Flagstaff Thursday to play the Flagstaff Eagles.