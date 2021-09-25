Coconino and Flagstaff football teams keep undefeated streaks alive, Winslow falls Friday

Eagles 42, Titans 11

Flagstaff pushed its record to 4-0 with a road victory at Phoenix Thunderbird Friday.

Coach Sean Manning said the team put extra emphasis on starting the game clean on offense, starting with committing fewer fouls. He said there was one holding penalty that stalled an offensive drive, but execution was much better overall, including a two-touchdown rushing night from senior Gunner Price.

The Eagles set a record with their offensive performance, as well. Friday was the first time in team history that Flagstaff scored 40 or more points in three consecutive games.

“We actually improved and had less penalties, and only one was a drive killer. The other ones we were able to recover from, and actually move the ball down and score. So for us to get that goal and take momentum was big for us,” Manning said.

Defensively, the Eagles held the Titans to their second-lowest point total of 2021 (11). Among the highlight plays were a punt block by senior Spencer Smith and an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter by senior Nick Morrow.

