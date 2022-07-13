CLL's Caleb Smith recovers from broken jaw due from a horse kick, finishes district championship heroically

Hitting a walk-off double to win a district championship is plenty for any Little League baseball player to take pride in. Caleb Smith, 11, did that for the Continental Little League 9-11 All-Stars on Friday, as the squad beat rival West Flagstaff Little League, 13-11, in St. Johns to advance to the state championship tournament beginning on Thursday.

But, more than just a hit -- admittedly one of importance -- the moment was the climax in a comeback story unexpected for any baseball player, especially one at his age. The CLL regular season and playoffs ended in early June, and Caleb had achieved his yearlong goal of making the All-Stars team for the ensuing tournament in July. He suffered a setback, though, and his recovery after a major accident took several weeks.

On June 11, Caleb was cleaning a horse pen with his sister and grandmother. They were “messing around,” as his sister had just recently returned from vacation and they had not seen each other for some time.

“The horse is really gentle and fun and loving out there until it’s not. Caleb wasn’t directly behind him, but the horse got spooked and pivoted and kicked and smashed his jaw,” said Cody Smith, Caleb’s father.

Caleb underwent surgery to put supportive arches in his jaw, which was also wired shut. He could only consume liquids through a straw for several days. As of Tuesday, he could still only handle soft foods.

Instead of competing with his team of friends from the season, Caleb was relegated to sitting at home for a couple weeks. He lost weight -- Cody said his son went from around 115 pounds to 103 at his lowest -- but has started to gradually gain some back. And he was unable to do much athletically, taking away his passion for this time of year.

“It was not how I expected my summer to be,” Caleb said.

A fun-loving, talkative kid, Caleb was unable to speak clearly for a while. His mother, Brittany Smith, was the “best at interpreting his mumbling,” according to the family.

“That was obviously really hard for him as a kid, too,” she said.

“After he had his wires cut, he started talking a little bit and getting the muscles back. The doctor had to say, ‘All right, don’t do that too much, you don’t want to hurt it again,’” she added, chuckling.

Medical staff said Caleb could not risk playing with his mouth wired shut. Doing so might have led to injuring the jaw again. Still, Caleb consumed as much baseball as possible. After toughing out the injury and subsequent surgery, the most difficult thing to hear was that he would have to miss playing for a period of time, maybe even the entire All-Stars season.

His aunt bought him a new video game system, complete with MLB: The Show 22 -- the latest professional baseball game -- and he spent many hours watching and thinking about baseball. He even went to as many practices as he could, still unable to participate physically but listening to coaches and soaking up as much as possible to be ready when he could eventually return to playing.

Doing so was a way to show appreciation for the coaches and players who were “so supportive.”

“They said, ‘Hopefully you can get back on the field soon. We need you,’” Caleb said.

“Coach (Josh) Clouse, and the other coaches and his teammates, they’ve been so amazing. They showed up at our house with gift baskets and get-well cards. And they’ve been so gentle with him while still supporting him at practice. We’re so thankful for that,” added Brittany.

After about two weeks, Caleb was cleared to hit again. He still couldn’t play in the field or run bases, with more risk of contact to his face. But he took to the batting cage as much as possible, and there was still hope he could make it back to full play if CLL made a long tournament run.

“It would probably have been easy for them to find another player to fill that roster spot, because Caleb was going to be out with an indefinite return date. But they stuck with him; they really care about the kids and they kept him on the team, and obviously we were all appreciative,” Cody said.

After a little more time, Caleb was finally cleared by the doctor to play again. About mid-way through the District I tournament -- which CLL had dominated to that point -- Caleb finally took to the plate again.

“For mama’s heart I was nervous, but also just really happy he’s out there doing what he loves,” Brittany said.

CLL beat WFLL in the semifinals of the double-elimination tournament, 9-1, on July 6. Two days later, after WFLL won another game to keep its season alive, the two faced off again on July 8.

This time it was a much closer contest.

WFLL led 6-5 after three innings before CLL took a 7-6 advantage in the bottom of the fourth. WFLL roared back and led 11-10 after the top of the sixth inning. CLL had to score at least a run to keep the game alive and not be forced into a winner-take-all contest with the crosstown rivals the next day.

CLL scored the tying run. Then, with two runners in scoring position, Caleb came up to bat. For at least a moment, he didn’t have to think about the jaw, still with arches and screws holding it together.

“I forgot about it for a little bit,” he said. “I was just like, ‘Hit the ball, and hope it’s a line drive.'”

On a 1-0 count, he smacked a double, helping his team advance to the state tourney.

"He just missed making the 9-10 All-Star team last year," Clouse said via text. "He went out and worked hard over the offseason. He came back and had a great regular season this year. He was on another team and we’d talk often as I was coaching at third base and he was playing third base. I kept telling him he was well in his way to being an All-Star. I told his parents he was going to be out breakout star this year on the team. I just never imagined it would be that type of break.

"He’s been an inspiration for all of us. We were down two other players for our first two games of district -- broken hand and illness. Everyone got healthy for our last two games versus WFLL. His walk-off double was such a wonderful moment for the entire team."

“It’s inspiring for sure. He took all this like a champ, way better than I know I could,” Caleb's mom said. “He had it in him to not give up. I think that’s what’s most impressive to me.”

CLL will play against Prescott Valley Thursday in Phoenix in the first round of the state tourney.