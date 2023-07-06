In a District 1 Little League doubleheader at Dawson Park Wednesday night, Continental Little League (CLL) defeated Holbrook, 11-5, and West Flagstaff Little League took down Silver Creek, 18-2, bringing each team closer to a chance at a Majors championship and a berth in the state tournament.

The night’s first game between CLL and Holbrook was a must-win for both teams in the losers bracket. After CLL manager Josh Clouse lamented a “slow start” against Page on Saturday night, his concerns were eased after his team jumped ahead to a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Starting pitcher Caleb Smith threw two perfect innings, striking out four batters in the process. He was relieved by Steele Robinson, who maintained a no-hitter late into the fourth, despite conceding a third-inning run. CLL tagged on a run of its own to bring its lead to 8-1.

Clouse said after the game that he was pleased with his team’s performance on the mound throughout the game.

“They know they can throw strikes,” he said. “They don’t have to strike people out to get outs. They throw the ball where they need to throw it to get the balls in play that we can play and make outs with.”

After a scoreless fourth inning, Holbrook made things interesting in the fifth, loading the bases for batter Brandon Craig with just one out recorded. He hit an RBI single, which was followed by a two-RBI double from Caden Smith. After the next batter walked, CLL pitcher Brock Rusconi faced a bind. Holbrook had cut the CLL lead to four, and the bases were loaded with one out. Rusconi pitched his team out of the jam with two straight strikeouts to prevent further damage and CLL escaped the inning with an 8-4 lead.

CLL extended the lead to 11-5 in the bottom of the fifth behind an RBI single from third baseman Tekoa Ruiz and a two-RBI triple from Smith. Ruiz finished the night 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Smith, to complement his two perfect innings to open the game, also went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Shortstop Austin Clouse went 3 for 3 for CLL with an RBI and a stolen base to go along with his two singles and a double.

CLL had a number of impressive defensive plays throughout the night, including high-difficulty plays to prevent runners from reaching first base. Clouse stressed defense as a key area where his team has improved throughout the tournament.

“We lost to West Flagstaff on that first night because we had three errors, two of them back to back at inopportune times,” the skipper said. “We knew how to get better on the defensive side. We learned from that first game and we’ve had a lot of games since to correct it.”

The victory brings CLL within one game of a rematch with WFLL in the District 1 championship game. To get there, CLL must beat Silver Creek on tonight.

Clouse’s message for how his team could get there was simple.

“Start fast, play hard and take it all six innings, because [Silver Creek] is bringing it," he said.

Silver Creek, however, showed signs of weakness Wednesday night.

In the nightcap, WFLL's brisk start against Silver Creek quickly eliminated any chance at drama.

WFLL's entire lineup saw the plate in the first inning -- which produced four singles, a double and a triple, as well as seven stolen bases and ultimately seven runs scored. Starting pitcher Brisson Burcar then put together a scoreless bottom half of the inning on the mound to lead 7-0.

The four pitchers WFLL used Wednesday each got their own inning, and between the four of them they threw eight strikeouts and gave up three total hits, including a two-run home run from Silver Creek’s Ziggy Ulberg in the third that prevented the shutout.

The top of WFLL's lineup had an impressive outing, with Adrian Crockett, Burcar and Aven Adams showing dominance. WFLL scored four runs in each of the second and third innings, and a 15-0 lead midway through the third inning. Three runs in the fourth gave the host an 18-2 lead that became the final score via mercy rule.

Despite his team’s offensive explosion, after the game WFLL manager Shane Burcar made a note to highlight his team’s prowess in the field.

“I thought our defense was outstanding again,” Burcar said. “The unique thing about this is we’ve played four games now and we have not given up an unearned run, so that tells you about our pitching and our defense.”

With the win, WFLL remains undefeated in the district tournament and has clinched a spot in the championship matchup beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. It awaits the winner of tonight's contest between CLL and Silver Creek.

“We’ve played sports long enough to know that anything can happen,” Burcar said. “Everybody can beat you one time, let alone two times. That’s something that we’ve been preaching to the guys, and I think no matter who we play Friday, we’ll be ready to play.”