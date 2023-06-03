The Continental Little League Gold Serpientes Majors squad kept its baseball season alive Saturday with a comeback, 13-5 win over the West Flagstaff Little League Snakes in the Majors City Championship semifinal at Mark Grace Field.

Down 5-0 after 1½ innings, the Serpientes scored 13 unanswered runs to blow the game open and advance to the city title round Monday.

“I’m really proud of the way the team came back. We’ve done that all year. Sometimes you start slow, but if you stick to the game plan the hits can start going, you get lucky on some stuff and that’s Little League baseball,” Serpientes manager Joshua Clouse said.

After a long week in the double-elimination tournament, both teams’ pitching depth was tested as the normal starters were unable to go after pitching in earlier games. The teams walked a combined 16 times in five innings, including 11 for the Serpientes.

Discipline at the plate was key for the Serpientes, as each of their 11 batters reached base at least once, and eight scored at least one run. Even the bottom of the order was productive, as hitters Braden Ignace, Kaden Henry, Austin Sholz and Nolan Ramirez -- the No. 8 to 11 batters -- each got on base at least two times and scored at least one run.

“Everyone is ready to step up when it matters. We pitched all 11 guys, our entire staff, this week in the tournament. All 11 put balls in play and scored runs. If you train them as a team that can happen,” Clouse said.

The Snakes started hot, leading 5-0 after the top of the second inning. The highlight of the early portion of the game was a two-RBI single from Brisson Burcar. With the Snakes rolling, it looked like it might be a blowout win in their favor.

However, the Serpientes started to come back in the bottom of the frame.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Ramirez hit a bunt and reached first as Sawyer Turley scored. Ignace, Sholz and Remi Larsen each scored after that to cut the deficit to 5-4.

In the top of the third inning, the Snakes looked set to extend the lead, but Grayson Wolfe was thrown out at the plate before a run could score.

The Serpientes tied the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Kade Karnbach. He then scored on a wild pitch and Turley added a run to take a 7-5 advantage. They would never lose the lead.

Austin Clouse hit a triple to score Larsen in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 8-5.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Snakes had a chance to tie. With runners on second and third base, the potential tying runner was at the plate. But Karnbach, pitching in relief, threw a strikeout to strand the runners.

Adding five more runs was just a bonus for the Serpientes, who won in five innings due to time limit rules.

The victory sets the Serpientes up for a contest against the West Flagstaff Little League Serpents in the championship round. The Serpientes would have to beat the Serpents twice to claim the title, as the Serpents have not lost yet in the double-elimination bracket. But, if they can perform well, the eastside team has a chance.

“We’ve got all our pitchers available, the kids are riding high,” Clouse said.