City, Grand Canyon Region titles up for grabs in crosstown football game

It's been 15 years since both the Coconino and Flagstaff football teams made the playoffs the same season, and another 15 since the Flagstaff Eagles last won a Grand Canyon Region title.
With those droughts in mind, there's some added fire to this year's crosstown football game.
The No. 4-ranked Panthers enter Friday at 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the 4A Grand Canyon and the No. 11 Eagles aren't far behind at 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the region as both are in the mix for a 4A Conference state playoff spot.
"The guys are really locked in this week," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said. "Obviously they know what's at stake and they are really excited, so we are looking forward to it. ... Obviously the rivalry game is always a big one. The community, the media, the schools and the players all understand what the rivalry week is about, and adding the region and the city championship on top of it is going to make it special."
While the crosstown game always has an extra level of excitement and anticipation to it, there is a bit more this season now that both teams have legit shots to make postseason appearances.
The region title being on the line doesn't hurt either.
"You want games to have significance," Eagles head coach Todd Hanley said, adding despite the excitement around the rivalry there's a bit more the team wants. " ... It's important to our kids, our community and our alumni. But that's not what we are after. We are after a top-10 finish every year, being in the playoffs every year, and these guys have given themselves a chance to basically meet every goal we set since I was hired."
Winner gets the region crown. Although Flagstaff and Coconino would have the same region record at 5-1 if Flagstaff wins, the Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed this week that the head-to-head tiebreaker would dictate the region crown go to the Eagles.
Of course, due to the COVID-19 shortened season, no region title in Arizona high school football grants an automatic playoff berth. Even still, there are plenty of bragging rights on the line and a decade-and-a-half long drought to snap.
Flagstaff, which hasn't made the playoffs since 2007, has lost the last three crosstown games -- two by single digits and the other by two scores.
Coconino has a chance to win its fourth straight over the Eagles, which would be the longest winning streak the Panthers have had in the rivalry ever. Flagstaff holds the longest winning streak at five straight from 2005 to '09.
There's some parallels between the rivals as well.
Both have star senior running backs that have etched their names into their school's legacy at the spot, along with second-year head coaches building and revitalizing programs.
Coconino's Zach Bennett is second in the 4A in total rushing at 925 yards, with Flagstaff's Luis Jaramillo right behind him in third at 860 yards.
Both could break the 1,000-yard mark in the shortened, seven-game regular season -- with Bennett's being a bit more likely and Jaramillo needing a dominant night.
If they each break 1,000, they would become just the fourth players in city high school history to record three seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards.
Beyond Bennett and Jaramillo, there are plenty of others who could make a big difference Friday night.
X factors
If there is any one spot on the field that could effect the outcome, its the Eagles' front seven on defense. Most notably, 6-8 defensive end Nick Morrow and linebacker Spencer Smith could make some noise against the Panthers' run-centered offense.
The pair lead the Eagles in sacks at two each while Smith is second in total tackles at 45.
On the Coconino side of things, Manuel Cardoza has been a game-changer on both offense and defense. He has just five receptions but averages 61 yards per catch and has four touchdowns as a receiver.
Cardoza also has six rushing touchdowns working off Bennett in the backfield, and defensively Cardoza leads the Panthers with 58 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss.
Game info
Friday's crosstown football game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and fans who can't make it can tune into KAFF Country Legends 93.5 FM/AM 930.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
