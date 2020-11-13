City, Grand Canyon Region titles up for grabs in crosstown football game

It's been 15 years since both the Coconino and Flagstaff football teams made the playoffs the same season, and another 15 since the Flagstaff Eagles last won a Grand Canyon Region title.

With those droughts in mind, there's some added fire to this year's crosstown football game.

The No. 4-ranked Panthers enter Friday at 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the 4A Grand Canyon and the No. 11 Eagles aren't far behind at 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the region as both are in the mix for a 4A Conference state playoff spot.

"The guys are really locked in this week," Panthers head coach Mike Lapsley said. "Obviously they know what's at stake and they are really excited, so we are looking forward to it. ... Obviously the rivalry game is always a big one. The community, the media, the schools and the players all understand what the rivalry week is about, and adding the region and the city championship on top of it is going to make it special."

While the crosstown game always has an extra level of excitement and anticipation to it, there is a bit more this season now that both teams have legit shots to make postseason appearances.

The region title being on the line doesn't hurt either.