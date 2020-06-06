Chukwumezie develops into premier deep threat for NAU Football

Chukwumezie's yards-per-catch totals of 18.7 and 17.3 told some of the story, as did his longest catches in each of his seasons: 94 as a freshman and 95 as a sophomore.

Seeking replacement for Elijah Marks, who bares a resemblance to Chukwumezie in style of play and skill set, Pflugrad worked a connection from his playing days at Arizona State. A fellow receiver for the Sun Devils, Mike Willie, played for Cerritos before moving out to Tempe. Cerritos head coach Dean Grosfeld coached both Willie and Chukwumezie.

"I was familiar with the program and we actually got on him kind of late," Pflugrad said. "We were kind of late to the party on him, but then just started developing the relationship from there."

NAU would be Chukwumezie's fifth offer, but the one he, and most importantly his mom, felt was the right fit.

"My first offer was Idaho, then I got offered by Marshall and then a couple more offers started coming in. But I wanted to stay close to [California]. I wanted to stay close so if anything happened to my hometown it wouldn't be a problem for me to just drive back," Chukwumezie said. "When they came and visited me at my home, I got that good vibe from them. And the even bigger thing was my mom got that good vibe from them. When they left, she was high on Coach Pflu. She was like 'this is the one.'"