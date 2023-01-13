Chukwujigha returns, but scoring drought halts Coconino boys basketball against Bradshaw Mountain

The Coconino Panthers boys basketball team couldn't hand the third-ranked Bradshaw Mountain Bears their first loss of the regular season Thursday, falling 49-40 at Coconino High School.

Going blow for blow, the No. 15 Panthers (5-5, 2-2 Grand Canyon) and the Bears were inseparable for most of the game. If one team was hot, the other team got right back to match the other.

Panthers coach Cooper Elliott was complimentary of the Bears' performance.

“They had a good game plan coming in,” Elliott said. “They have a lot of guys that can fill up the cup.”

Coconino gained a boost from junior forward Michael Chukwujigha, who made his first appearance for the Panthers this season.

The team has been waiting for him to be eligible as his adoption papers were being certified. He was greeted with much fanfare when he was introduced in the starting lineup.

“First and foremost, he’s a great kid,” Elliott said. “Everyone loves him around town, and we’re grateful to have him not just as a basketball player but as a human being, and I think that’s why you saw the ovation that you did. For him to keep a positive attitude this entire time, we thought any day he could play was a big deal.”

Elliott hopes Chukwujigha will continue to be a major piece going forward.

Chukwujigha ended his debut with 10 points, only behind senior guard Ivory Washington’s 15 points to lead Coconino.

“He did everything that we expected him to do,” Elliott said of Chukwujigha.

The Panthers made a few consecutive defensive stops to take a brief lead in the first quarter, but Bradshaw Mountain senior Amari Lawrence made a baseline jumper to tie the game at 12-12 after the first quarter. Lawerence was sensational for Bradshaw Mountain, scoring 23 points. Of his 23 points, 16 came in the second half.

[END Q1] Coconino 12 - Bradshaw Mountain 12A strong end to the quarter for the Bears tied it up with a jumper from Amari Lawerence, who has 5 points.Memphis James also has 5 points for the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/MtY7yEjmyP — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 13, 2023

“[Lawrence] really lit it up against us,” Elliott said. “We were trying to take away the other guys and not to neglect him by any means. He just took advantage of us on defense and that’s what I think made the difference in the game.”

Scoring slowed at the end of the first quarter and ground to a halt throughout the second. Open shots did not fall on both ends. The Bears, who were ranked No. 2 in the 4A Conference entering the game, outscored the Panthers 4-1 in the entire second quarter. Bradshaw Mountain held Coconino scoreless for six minutes, with the only point coming from a free throw by senior guard Gus Fox.

“You can’t win a whole lot of ballgames when you score one point in the quarter,” Elliott said. “Credit to their defense, credit to their guys. We just couldn’t hit water if it fell out of a boat tonight.”

Bradshaw Mountain led Coconino 16-13 at halftime.

[HALFTIME] Coconino 13 - Bradshaw Mountain 16Neither team could buy a shot in the second quarter. The Bradshaw Bears outscored Coconino 4-1 in Q2.Amari Lawrence leads all scorers with 7 points. Memphis James leads Coconino with 5.Each team has 4 scorers and 0 bench points. pic.twitter.com/AXdzNwWlrX — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 13, 2023

The tone of the game completely shifted in the third quarter as each team scored on their respective first possessions, and did nothing but score all quarter.

The Panthers matched their first-half point total in the third quarter alone. The Bears doubled their first-half points to extend their lead to nine going into the fourth quarter, 35-26.

In the end, Coconino could not stop the handful of options Bradshaw Mountain presented. The Bears had three scorers in double-figures.

Close 1 of 7 CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Michael Chukwujigha (44) shoots near the basket during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Ivory Washington (1) dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Colter Cardon (12) shoots the ball during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Memphis James (24) shoots from the perimeter during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Ivory Washington (1) takes a shot from 3-point range during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Memphis James (24) attempts a layup during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Gus Fox (4) attempts a floater during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. Gallery: CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott 1 of 7 CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Michael Chukwujigha (44) shoots near the basket during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Ivory Washington (1) dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Colter Cardon (12) shoots the ball during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Memphis James (24) shoots from the perimeter during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Ivory Washington (1) takes a shot from 3-point range during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Memphis James (24) attempts a layup during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School. CHS Boys Basketball vs Prescott Coconino's Gus Fox (4) attempts a floater during a game against Bradshaw Mountain Thursday at Coconino High School.

Trailing by multiple possessions in the fourth quarter, Coconino was left with little choice but to intentionally foul until it could get Bradshaw Mountain to the line. The Panthers cut the lead to five midway through the quarter, but Bradshaw Mountain hit the necessary free throws to secure a victory.

[FINAL] Coconino 40 - Bradshaw Mountain 49Coconino tried to play the intentional foul game for much of the quarter and got the lead down to 5 at one point.Amari Lawrence ends with 23 points, 8 in Q4. The Bears had 3 double-digit scorers.Ivory Washington had 15 to lead Coco. pic.twitter.com/WsvSt6Md3P — Brenden Martin (@BrendenMartin_) January 13, 2023

The Panthers will visit crosstown rival Flagstaff Eagles at War Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“They’re getting hot,” Elliott said about the Eagles. “They played Bradshaw tough [Wednesday] night as well. We’re never going to take them lightly regardless of what anybody says. Hopefully we can regroup from this and see if we can give them a good test.”