'Chuk' set to make return at receiver spot during fall season for Lumberjacks

Stacy Chukwumezie said he is on a mission to make up for lost time in his final season with the Lumberjacks.

After two consecutive All-Big Sky teams in the 2019 and 2021 spring seasons, the senior receiver was named to the Preseason All-Big Sky Third Team ahead of the 2021 fall football campaign. Chukwumezie -- known as "Chuk" by many on the team -- played in four games, collecting 213 yards and a touchdown before going down with a knee injury that would cut his year short.

Eleven months later, after receiving a medical redshirt, Chukwumezie is not yet fully cleared to play, but is taking part in nearly all the drills in preseason camp and could be available to compete in the first few weeks of the 2022 season. At first, the prognosis was that he would miss the rest of last year, but a majority of the next campaign as well. He wouldn’t accept that.

“I’m just feeling good right now, starting to feel like my old self,” he said. “Everyone on this team -- the players, the trainers, the coaching staff -- they all know my goal, which is to play in the NFL, so I’ve got to be out there. And to be on this team and be able to produce and help this team win a championship is the end goal. That’s what I’m striving for right now.”

Chukwumezie’s official return date is not set in stone, but coach Chris Ball has seen improvement from one of his top players, whether it’s on the field or elsewhere.

“He’s doing a good job of leading and learning, and we’re just waiting to see. When he’s ready, we’ll put him out there,” Ball said.

When he’s at top form, Chukwumezie serves as a deep threat. He can beat defensive backs one-on-one and get over the top of the secondary.

He said that in the spring period, many of the fastest players raced after practice. Even while recovering from injury, he said, he was step-to-step with even the quickest teammates.

When he was first out, Chukwumezie had to make adjustments in how he served as a veteran. In terms of talent, the receiving group makes up one of Northern Arizona’s deepest units. Chukwumezie had to be vocal, as he couldn’t produce on the field. He often spoke to defensive back Anthony Sweeney, who suffered his own season-ending injury ahead of 2021 and had to figure out other ways to be productive without actually playing.

“When I couldn’t physically lead, I’ll lead by example. I bring the young guys around. I’ve been here a little while, so I know a couple things. I put them on game and try to help them,” Chukwumezie said.

Ball noticed the same attributes.

“Stacy’s been really helping them as far as learning the offense, keeping their head up, because there’s a lot to learn and we go fast. Chuk helps those guys in that way," Ball said.

Still, it was difficult for Chukwumezie to see the game go on without him for a period. He described many months of “happy jealousy” during which he was rooting on teammates and watching many of them have outstanding games at the receiver spot. But he was also envious of their ability to compete on a regular basis.

Now, when he is finally cleared again at some point, Chuk hopes to take some of that aggression out on a defender.

“The first DB I line up against is going to pay. Whether it’s my team or someone else, I’ve got a lot of stuff built up and I need to get it out,” he said.