CHS wrestling keeps feeding colleges

One of Mike Schmieder's favorite aspects of being a head coach is getting calls from his former wrestlers, especially those who are off at college still seeking his mentoring.
“Just like Mark calling me earlier today and Pedro calling me last week,” he said Thursday during a phone interview.
Pedro Billups and Mark Aruguete are the two latest Coconino Panthers to make their way to wresting at the collegiate level, with the former now at a Division II school and the latter with a D-III program.
Billups, who took his talents to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, was a two-time state champion for the Panthers at the D-III level, winning the title at 120 pounds his senior year and at 106 as a junior. He finished as the runner-up at the state tournament as sophomore at 106 pounds.
“I know that environment pretty well and he has the ability to really shine," Schmieder said of Billups, who, according to his coach, will be focusing on business while at college. "In my opinion, I think it’s a tailor-made environment for him."
Meanwhile, Aruguete went to hit the mats at University of Wisconsin Platteville, where he will study engineering. He also played a role with the Panthers football team that saw a resurgence in the past few years. While wrestling at 220 as a junior, Aruguete, whose senior year was hindered by injury, placed third at the Section Four tourney, helping his team take sixth that year in the team standings.
While Aruguete worked for a “significant” athletic scholarship -- that came thanks to his high score on the SATs -- Billups garnered an athletic scholarship in addition to other financial assistance.
“They make good wrestlers” at that school, Schmieder said of University of Wisconsin Platteville.
Helping his student-athletes make it to college is a role that Schmieder has come to embrace over the years, having previously gone through it with his children. In fact, he said that Coconino has sent a wrestler to the next level every year since the early 2000s.
“If they have interest in competing at the next level, that’s not an easy journey," Schmieder said. "There’s a lot of things that go into getting the attention of a college coach, and then you have to find out about the financing. And most parents are not savvy to that situation. You have got to have some guidance.”
It's part of the overall journey that he enjoys.
“I love the whole process, it’s really rewarding," he said.
Schmieder said Billups will most likely be slated to wrestle at 125 pounds in college, but has plenty of potential to move up to 133 “pretty easily."
He added that because Billups has large hands and long arms, he's a good fit for wrestling at college.
Schmieder went on to say that Aruguete, who was courted by several schools because of his smarts, will be at a competitive school, one that prides itself in also landing its students job offers by the time they graduate.
As a junior, Aruguete went 27-17 and was an embraced teammate during his time with the Panthers.
Schmieder's proud that the two wrestled hard for him and kept the tradition of sending Panthers to college alive. Getting kids into college a big piece of the Panthers wrestling program, other than just winning titles.
“It’s saying that we are capable," he said. "And not only are we capable but there’s a love for the sport. Those two things to me are not easy to instill in young people all the time. When you do get some who truly love the sport and are capable to wrestle at the next level, you really have to do all you can to cultivate that. It speaks volumes about your program."
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!