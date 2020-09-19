CHS wrestling keeps feeding colleges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of Mike Schmieder's favorite aspects of being a head coach is getting calls from his former wrestlers, especially those who are off at college still seeking his mentoring.

“Just like Mark calling me earlier today and Pedro calling me last week,” he said Thursday during a phone interview.

Pedro Billups and Mark Aruguete are the two latest Coconino Panthers to make their way to wresting at the collegiate level, with the former now at a Division II school and the latter with a D-III program.

Billups, who took his talents to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado, was a two-time state champion for the Panthers at the D-III level, winning the title at 120 pounds his senior year and at 106 as a junior. He finished as the runner-up at the state tournament as sophomore at 106 pounds.

“I know that environment pretty well and he has the ability to really shine," Schmieder said of Billups, who, according to his coach, will be focusing on business while at college. "In my opinion, I think it’s a tailor-made environment for him."