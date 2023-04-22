The Coconino softball team got revenge for its one blemish this season on Saturday, defeating Bradshaw Mountain 7-4 at home.

The No. 9 Panthers (15-1, 10-1 Grand Canyon) suffered their one loss this spring to the Bears, 18-15, in Prescott Valley on March 28. Saturday’s victory evened the season series but also kept the Panthers in control of the top spot in the region standings.

A strikeout ends the game, as Coconino softball defeats Bradshaw Mountain 7-4 pic.twitter.com/2RlzkcO1CE — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) April 22, 2023

“They’re a great team and they always battle us well, so it was nice to get that region win,” Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis said.

It helped not having their starting pitcher injured this time. In the teams’ last contest, sophomore ace Kaitlyn Tso was out nursing an injured ankle. Saturday, she pitched all seven innings and controlled the game. She also went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

“It was very hard,” Tso said of sitting out the last time the Panthers played the Bears. “Today feels good, and it helps us a lot.”

Dennis was proud of the team’s all-around effort on the field, leading to the important victory.

“Obviously Kaitlyn was on the mound this time, but they came out and hit some and drew some walks in the first inning -- though we could have handled that better -- but we responded well,” Dennis said. “Our defense was solid, too, this time around, instead of having a bunch of errors like we did in the last game.”

The Bears took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, scoring on an RBI ground-out and a wild pitch. Coconino was close to responding in the bottom of the frame, as seniors Izzy Pozar and KodyLynn Watson reached third and second base, respectively. But the Panthers left them stranded and entered the second inning scoreless.

Tso started a run of dominance, though, outing three consecutive batters in the top of the second. She didn’t allow a runner on base until the fifth inning.

Coconino appeared ready for another disappointing frame in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore Mia Pozar -- running in Tso’s place after the latter hit a single -- and sophomore Sophie Monsman were on third and second base, respectively, with two outs. Sophomore Danica Kern had two strikes on her, and an out would have left runners stranded in scoring position again.

However, Kern hit a slow roller toward third base, and barely beat the throw to first for an RBI single to score Mia Pozar. In the chaos, Monsman kept running past third base and surprised the Bears when she slid into home to tie the game at 2-2.

“(Kern) came up clutch in that situation, running out a base hit that she had to dive for,” Dennis said. “But what I told the team was that Sophie Monsman laid down a great bunt -- they made an error on it -- but it was her running, continuing to keep going to get that second run and tie it. That was a key factor in the game.”

Izzy Pozar stepped up next and hit a home run, scoring herself and Kern, to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead.

In the third inning, the Panthers added runs on an RBI single by Tso, a stolen base by sophomore Destiny Villas on a wild pitch and an RBI single by senior Olivia Gomez to score Mia Pozar to take a commanding 7-2 advantage.

Bears junior Eliza Legge, who played for Prescott last season and pitched 14 innings in a thriller at Coconino on March 22, 2022, came in and allowed just one hit in her 3 2/3 innings on the mound.

“She did a great job of shutting us down,” Dennis said. “I think a lot of that is situational hitting and trusting the training. At that point we had a pretty good lead, but we have to make those adjustments.”

Coconino held on through the fourth inning easily, but had a scare in the fifth. The Bears loaded the bases with no outs on the board. Tso gave up a single for an RBI, but the Panthers made a throw to Watson at third base to force an out. Tso outed one more batter and struck out the next to get out the jam relatively unscathed with the lead at 7-3.

The Bears scored one more in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but Tso was dominant in the top of the seventh as she struck out the side and closed out the win.

The Panthers have won 12 consecutive contests and will end their regular season with a home game against Flagstaff Monday at 6 p.m. A win would secure a lone position atop the region standings. It might also be enough to push the Panthers into the top eight in the 4A Conference rankings -- which would allow them to avoid the play-in round.

“It’s a lot of wins in a row, but I think we can do it,” Tso said. “We’ve just got to play how we have been the last few weeks.”