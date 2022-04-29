CHS senior Xavier Nakai signs to College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons is getting its second Coconino Panthers football player in the class of 2022. Senior Xavier Nakai, a center and nose tackle for the Panthers, will be attending the school in Santa Clarita, California, next academic year.

Nakai signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends, at the Coconino High School gym.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 317 pounds in his senior season, Nakai has only grown since the Panthers ended their season in the fall. His size and strength make him an interesting prospect at the junior college level, and he believes College of the Canyons will be a great place to develop in order to get to an even higher level of competition.

“I liked their profile and who they are as a program. You see their coaches and their players, and how many kids they take from being high school players to D-I athletes is amazing, and I want to be part of that,” Nakai said.

Nakai is the second of his siblings to become a college athlete. He grew up in a household that valued sports, and his sister, JJ, played at various levels of college basketball before finishing her career with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Xavier wanted to be just like his sister.

“Since I was a little kid, my mom and dad brought be up with the intentions that I’ve got to be No. 1 with whatever I was doing. And I saw my sister go to college, and I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want,’” he said.

Coconino football coach Mike Lapsley knew Nakai could be a solid player from the moment they started working together. Nakai played on a youth team coached by Lapsley before going to Coconino.

The coaching staff noticed his size -- always one of the biggest kids at any age -- and knew he could be a force in the trenches. Even more, he developed as a leader on the field throughout his Panthers career.

“He was a guy that was very competitive, always wanted to win his matchup, and wanted to help others do the same,” Lapsley said. “He didn’t say a whole lot, just knew what his job was. And he took pride in that. And when it came to the trenches, he was a leader. He was great at what he did and then also lifted up the other teammates and got them going for us.”

Nakai is the second Panthers commit to College of the Canyons following graduation this summer; senior Matias Ortiz also committed to play in Santa Clarita earlier this spring.

Playing with a longtime friend and trusted teammate is a bonus for Nakai at the next level.

“We’ve been teammates for a while now, and now we get to play another year or two years together; it’s amazing. It’s a stress-reliever, and he’s like a brother to me. We’re going to try to make each other better there,” Nakai said.

“I’m extremely confident those two will push each other and support each other and make sure they stick this thing out,” added Lapsley.

College of the Canyons recruits will join the team in June. Until then, Nakai and Ortiz are part of a group of players that are enjoying their final weeks of high school and working out to make sure they succeed in college football.

“I haven’t taken a day off. I’m lifting with some of my teammates that are also going off to the next level, because we want to make sure that when we show up to the first day of practice we ain’t soft,” Nakai said.

