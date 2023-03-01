Coconino senior KodyLynn Watson has signed to play softball at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, next season.

Watson, a starting outfielder for the Panthers softball team, signed her letter of intent to join the Division III Lions during a ceremony at Coconino High School Monday.

“It doesn’t even feel real at all. I’m so excited,” Watson said.

The Lions went 22-22 last season and finished as the postseason runner-up in the New England Collegiate Conference.

Watson is the second Panthers senior to sign to play with the Lions under new manager Tyler Pagaduan, adding to the team’s underclassman depth. She will join longtime club and high school teammate Izabel Pozar on the east side of the United States after both graduate from Coconino at the end of this school year.

Pozar signed her letter of intent in December and immediately became a de facto recruiter for the Lions. Watson said she had heard little of the school or softball program before her friend committed. She reached out, the staff expressed interest and the fit became too solid to pass up.

“I like the school and the atmosphere and the team, but Izzy definitely played a huge part,” Watson said. “When we were younger, we always talked about how if we did go to college together we’d room together, get a house together, be together all the time for those four years.”

Watson hit for a .430 average with 38 RBIs and five home runs in the 2022 season, her junior year, as the Panthers went 15-3, won the Grand Canyon Region with a 10-2 mark and reached to the 4A Conference state tournament quarterfinals. She was named to the Grand Canyon All-Region First Team. In 2021, her sophomore season, she earned a second-team nod.

The season was a bit of a breakout for Watson, who felt herself growing as a player and understanding the game more. She also played for USA Athletics AZ Fockler, one of Arizona’s top club softball teams, throughout the summer, competing in some of the best tournaments in the United States. The two experiences allowed her to measure herself against top competition.

“In my first years, when I was a freshman or sophomore, I had good seasons. But it didn’t hit me that it was real until last year when coaches started contacting me. I saw other girls getting contacted, and I thought, ‘Hey, this could really work out,’ Watson said.

It might have been even earlier, though, that Watson’s coaches noticed her abilities. Panthers manager Kim Dennis remembers when Watson transferred to Coconino from Flagstaff ahead of her sophomore year. From the first practices, Dennis recognized Watson’s potential.

“She’s one of the most athletic girls we’ve had. She brings speed and she’s a rock in the outfield who isn’t afraid to dive,” Dennis said. “She’s hit in our third spot for all three years, so she can hit for power. But she’s also just smart on the bases and has all the fundamentals.”

Watson will continue to compete with the Panthers in the spring, and will train during the summer to come into the fall ready in Massachusetts.

The Panthers were scheduled to play their first regular-season game Tuesday at Thunderbird High School in Phoenix.