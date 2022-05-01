CHS senior Carbajal-Pettry signs to Ottawa soccer

Coconino girls soccer senior goalkeeper Alondra Carbajal-Pettry announced her commitment to NAIA Ottawa University in Kansas on Friday at Coconino High School. Her family, high school team and club team all gathered in the main gym to congratulate and support her as she signed her commitment letter.

Carbajal-Pettry said the family nature of the Ottawa program helped her make her official decision.

“If I’m going to leave home, I have to have another family waiting for me," she said.

Carbajal-Pettry got the opportunity to visit Ottawa University prior to making her decision and said the school’s facilities, soccer having its own field and the supportive environment were attractive lures.

“We are extremely proud. She has put in a lot of work; even when she doesn’t have practice, she is out there every day in the gym or at the soccer field. I mean she is practicing five or six days a week, so she puts in a lot of hard work," Carbajal-Pettry’s mom, Maggie Carbajal said.

Her mom also noted that Ottawa has a good occupational therapy program which she plans on pursuing.

Three of Carbajal-Pettry’s coaches spoke, including Coconino head coach and Region Coach of the Year Isaiah Veale. Veale formerly coached at Oklahoma Wesleyan University and has coached against Ottawa University before.

“It’s a good university, the town that it’s in is a great little town, and it’s a place that I know Alondra will be able to shine not just athletically but academically, and in her social life," he said.

Veale said Alondra’s ability to excel comes from her attitude and the way she approaches the game. Her positive, inclusive and willing nature makes her team stronger.

Carbajal-Pettry played on the varsity squad all four years of her high school career and played in every game from her sophomore season on. She was the Panthers’ main goalkeeper her last two seasons, leading the team in minutes at the position in both years.

In her senior year she was named to the All-Region first team as a keeper. She was named to two All-Region second teams: as a goalie her junior season, and as a forward her sophomore season.

Carbajal-Pettry played in all 11 games her senior season, saving 109 shots and allowing just 29 goals. She had a 13-save game in a 4-2 win over No. 17 Tempe in the first game of her final season for Coconino.

Carbajal-Pettry’s recruiting process was a long one, and she said a lot of that was due to COVID. She had multiple offers and made visits to multiple schools.

“She’s a very good goalie and a lot of colleges recognize that. They’re always looking for a quality goalie to come in with the right attitude, the right mentality, the right athletic ability, and she offers the full package to these schools," Veale said.

Carbajal-Pettry said juggling school, club soccer, high school soccer and visits became a lot to handle and at one point she thought about quitting, though she said she is glad that she stuck with her recruiting process.

Carbajal-Pettry will be playing for head coach Candice Fabry at Ottawa. Fabry was named head coach in February after serving as associate head coach of the Kansas City Courage of the United Women’s Soccer League.

Carbajal-Pettry will be looking to bring her positive mindset and drive with her to the next level. She said she is most looking forward to “continuing to develop as a person and as a player.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0