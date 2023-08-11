Coconino Panthers golf coach Langley Martin had a bittersweet moment on her hands this week. For the first time in her three seasons, she had to make cuts to the roster.

A record number of Coconino students came to summer workouts, with about 25 showing up at some point throughout the break. But, at the most, she can keep about 15.

“It’s exciting because it shows that the interest in this team and in golf in Flagstaff is growing,” Martin said, “but also sad because I can’t keep everybody. But I hope the people that won’t make it will keep getting better and try out again next year, because it’s all about growth of the sport and this team.”

When she finalizes the roster, Coconino will likely have its deepest roster in recent memory. In 2022, the Panthers ranked 17th out of 77 D-II teams in scoring average and won eight of their 11 team matches. They also took third in the Division II Section 7 championship, barely missing the team state tournament.

The girls -- still the only high school girls golf squad in Flagstaff -- ranked 27th out of 59 D-II squads in scoring average.

The hopes of this year are pretty clear.

“We want to make state,” junior Skyler Boyce said. “That’s our goal.”

To do so, the Panthers will have to make up for the lost production of a talented group of seniors that led the program in years past. That included Connor Calahan, who placed 44th overall at state and was one of the top golfers in the area throughout the season.

Rather than one or two studs, Coconino’s roster is more even. It’s a lot of young golfers with a few seniors sprinkled in, but throughout preseason practices there have been a few players beating each other on different days.

The depth of the team, the players believe, will be its strength.

“I think this year’s definitely going to be the most consistent team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” senior Connor Culwell said.

“Even if someone else is playing bad, someone else is going to pick them up,” added freshman Karsten McCain.

Coconino’s team is younger, and, overall, not as powerful as the last couple years’ groups. What the team lacks in brute strength, though, it hopes to make up for in the short game.

“That’s where we’re going to score -- putting, chipping, that stuff -- so that needs to be on point for us to do what we want this year,” Boyce said.

The participation numbers also bode well for the future of the Panthers. As much as she wants the team to be competitive, Martin is focused on increasing participation in Flagstaff. It’s still, and might always be, a niche sport in the town because of winter weather and the proximity of year-round players in the southern part of the state.

However, if the Panthers can keep improving they could be a tough out in competitions moving forward this year.

“I think this year there’s so much potential with everybody,” senior Wyatt Bellar said, “that if we all get it together we could have a breakout season.”

Coconino will begin its season Thursday. The boys will face Flagstaff, Page and Prescott at Aspen Valley Golf Club, while the girls take on Prescott at Continental Country Club.